A shock update has emerged regarding Ruben Amorim‘s future, while Everton have an injury concern ahead of Liverpool’s midweek trip to Goodison Park.

Amorim to Liverpool “unlikely”

Sporting CP manager Amorim has stood out as the favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp this summer, following Xabi Alonso’s decision to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

There has now been a significant twist, however, with the reliable David Ornstein, from the Athletic, claiming that West Ham have held talks and that a move to Liverpool is now deemed “unlikely.”

At this point, who on earth is the Reds’ next manager going to be? The odds tell us Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is now the favourite! Better start digging into him.

4 things today: Everton injury & “ashamed” United fan

Everton striker Beto is an injury doubt for the Merseyside derby after a sickening clash of heads with Nottingham Forest‘s Morgan Gibbs-White – we wish him the best because that was a horrible one!

An “ashamed” Man United fan has warned others after receiving a ban for vile Hillsborough taunts – when will these people learn?

Jordan Henderson was spotted back at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre – there’s a key reason why and it’s not because we’re re-signing him!

An ‘injury’ to Virgil van Dijk has been cleared up after a nasty collision at Atalanta – it’s a good job we didn’t get a close up of the issue, it sounds grim!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Luis Diaz to Barcelona is a link that won’t go away, as the winger would like to make the move – so says a report in Spain – but could they really afford him? (Sport)

Liverpool also reportedly sent scouts to watch Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres in action over the weekend – he scored twice to make it 35 goals for the campaign (HITC)

Liverpool have made contact with Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy over a summer move – Newcastle are also in the mix to sign him (L’Equipe)

Other chat from elsewhere

Nottingham Forest will make a formal request to the PGMOL for VAR audio after three shocking penalty decisions went against them at Everton – they’re not earning many fans with this (Telegraph)

Cole Palmer is likely to miss Chelsea‘s trip to Arsenal on Tuesday through illness – the Gunners are getting all the luck this season! (BBC Sport)

Newcastle want to sign Peterborough United youngster Ricky-Jade Jones, who has been linked with Liverpool. He’s been called “the quickest player that I have worked with” by manager Darren Ferguson! (The Chronicle)

Video of the day and match of the night

A huge Merseyside derby awaits on Wednesday, and we talked with Liverpool legends Phil Thompson and Ian Callaghan about the occasion and what it means:

Match of the night is Middlesbrough vs. Leeds (8pm BST), in a crucial game for the visitors in their promotion bid.

A win would take Daniel Farke’s side one point clear of Ipswich and into second place, but they will have played one game more.