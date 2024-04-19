Attention has quickly moved on to the last six league games of the season, but Friday’s news also brings the latest on the manager search and links to two defenders.

Admirers of Barcelona teenager

There have been a host of links to defenders for some time now, with it an area Liverpool need to invest in over the summer.

Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye, a 19-year-old capable of playing as a centre-back and left-back, is currently plying his trade for the ‘B’ team and has his admirers.

Liverpool are said to be one of them. The source, sadly, is not the strongest but they do have ties to Barcelona, with Spain’s Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, claiming the club are ‘pushing’ for Faye, as are Man United.

Barcelona need to raise funds in the summer, and with Xavi leaving there is plenty of uncertainty, something clubs like Liverpool would be well aware of.

It seems unlikely anything comes of this for the Reds, if the interest is in fact real, but signings for the defence will be expected in the months to come.

4 things today: Manager talk and need to be perfect

Jurgen Klopp knows Liverpool will have to be “close to perfect” if they’re to have any hopes of the title – can the Reds win six in a row? It’d be our third-longest streak

If there was a small chance of Julian Nagelsmann taking over at Anfield, it’s over as he’s signed an extension with Germany – Liverpool are ready to be “brave over popular” in their search

Pep Lijnders is under consideration for the vacant managerial role at Besiktas, a club that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain currently plays for – not sure if that’d be the best move for Pep

Klopp is “not concerned” by Mohamed Salah‘s lack of current goal threat and he’s not eager to make “a big story of it” – we’d love a big showing on Sunday!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Marco Silva senses Liverpool can be quite “emotional” in their fixtures and is ready for Fulham to make “life really difficult” for Klopp’s side – we’d rather the Cottagers headed to the beach early!

Ryan Gravenberch is on Galatasaray’s radar for the summer, but that’s according to the very questionable Turkish outlet Fotomac

Liverpool are to ‘investigate’ an official sponsor for reselling Anfield tickets for more than £1,000 – it’s outrageous money (Spirit of Shankly)

Liverpool are one team ‘contemplating’ making a move for Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill, we were interested last summer but we are sceptical of the source on this one (GIVEMESPORT)

Latest news from elsewhere

The decision to scrap FA Cup replays has received plenty of backlash, and the FA have defended the controversial move and insisted they did consult various shareholders

Man City‘s Phil Foden has said “it’s a shame Jurgen Klopp is leaving” as he likes “to play against the best” – it’s just not going to be the same, is it? (Mail)

The Premier League are now all but certain to miss out on a fifth Champions League spot after four teams bowed out of European competition this week – means Spurs need results!

Tweet of the day

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up that has nothing to do with Liverpool, this may do the trick. One for the slightly ‘older’ generation this…