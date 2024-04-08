The noise around Ruben Amorim is only growing louder, and the latest claims from Portugal suggest Liverpool “hope” to reach an agreement with the Sporting manager this week.

Reports that talks have already been held between the two parties emerged last week amid Amorim becoming the latest frontrunner to take over as manager at Anfield.

Amorim himself admitted he “can’t guarantee” he would stay at Sporting beyond this season, adding fuel to the rumour mill.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda has been at the centre of the updates pertaining to Liverpool and the 39-year-old, and he delivered another update over the weekend.

He claims the club “hope to reach a full agreement on the terms of the contract” this week, with a meeting between Amorim’s agent and Liverpool scheduled for “this Monday.”

Though there is some doubt over the reliability of his claims, it is worth keeping in mind he did help break the Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz news in recent years.

It is stated that Sporting’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Benfica on Saturday has enabled negotiations to speed up, with Amorim’s side now four points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Amorim needs his side to pick up 15 points from the last seven games to win a league title for the second time with Sporting.

This will almost certainly involve only Amorim’s agents, though, as one would imagine his focus will be firmly on closing out the season on a successful note, not negotiating with Liverpool.

The 39-year-old has already said, “I’m not going to discuss anything with Sporting, I owe a lot to Sporting, I’m very happy here. I’ll never put pressure to leave.”

Ever-changing release clause

Amorim’s release clause has been ever-changing since news broke of Liverpool’s interest, it has been reported to be as high as £25 million and as low as £8.6 million.

What is clear is that there is seemingly room for negotiation, echoed further by journalist Fabrizio Romano’s recent update on the Portuguese manager’s contract situation.

It is said that Amorim’s release clause is worth £25.7 million for clubs in Portugal, £17.1 million for those abroad and £8.5 million should a ‘top club’ make an approach – which is where Liverpool would come in.

??? Rúben Amorim contract situation. ? €30m release clause only valid for clubs in Portugal. ? €20m release clause for clubs from abroad. ?? Verbal pact in case of top club proposal: €10m could be enough to let Rúben leave in the summer. pic.twitter.com/oxXvVe3ocG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2024

It is certainly a development to keep an eye on, and so is how the Sporting manager closes out the season as he bids for success in the league and the Taca de Portugal final.

It means his final game of the season will fall on May 26, a week after Liverpool’s final league game and four after a potential Europa League final appearance.