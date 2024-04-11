Reports in Portugal have been steadfast in their claims that there has been a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with Ruben Amorim and Liverpool, which the Sporting boss strongly denies.

The 39-year-old has had his future readily questioned as links to Anfield intensify, and Liverpool were claimed to be seeking an agreement this week.

Various Portuguese outlets have reported the club would meet with Amorim’s agent, Raul Costa, on Tuesday to “outline the terms of an agreement,” which Liverpool sources told This Is Anfield was wide of the mark.

And with the noise only growing louder, Amorim made sure to deny any verbal agreements or talks with Liverpool in a recent press conference.

He said, via Cabine Desportiva: “This is the last time I’m going to talk about my future. There’s been no interview, let alone an agreement.

“The only thing we all want is to be champions with Sporting, and nothing will change.

“I’m Sporting’s coach. There’s been no interview with any club, no agreement with any club. I’m just focused, as always, on defending my club.

“As I no longer have anything to say, there will be no interviews or agreements with the Sporting coach. That subject is completely settled, whether for this club or another.”

8 Sporting games remaining

It is a statement you would expect Amorim to make during a time when his side are hunting for two trophies and it is instead his future that is making the headlines.

Liverpool were said to have offered the 39-year-old a three-year contract by the likes of Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg and journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

And while that may one day be the case, Amorim is insistent that nothing has been agreed and his focus remains solely on closing out the season on a high with Sporting.

The Portuguese has a release clause in his contract and several fees have been rumoured, though it is believed to stand as high as £17.16 million and as low as £8.58 million.