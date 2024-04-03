Liverpool’s treatment room has been full of late, but Sheffield United will travel to Anfield with a longer injury list than Jurgen Klopp‘s after the Reds boss delivered some positive news.

Top of the Premier League table meets the bottom on Thursday evening, with Anfield playing host to the 30th game of the campaign.

The Reds are certain to be without seven first-team players, but that could rise to eight if the knock sustained by Wataru Endo against Brighton is enough to keep him sidelined.

Injuries are slowly dwindling for Liverpool, but the same cannot be said for Sheffield United, who are to have nine players absent on Merseyside – and there are doubts over another two.

Defenders Chris Basham, John Egan and Max Lowe are all out (ankle), as are ex-Red Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Tom Davies (hamstring), while George Baldock and Cameron Archer are receiving treatment for calf injuries.

Daniel Jebbison has not played this season due to illness, while there are doubts over Oliver Arblaster (knock) and Vini Souza (cramp) after their efforts in the 3-3 draw against Fulham.

This makes for a potential 11 absentees for Sheffield United on Thursday, more than Liverpool’s confirmed seven, and possible eight.

Klopp confirmed both Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson are available for Thursday’s game after respective ankle injuries, but that came with news of a knock to Endo, which could see him rested.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson, meanwhile, are all set to rejoin “parts of team training” next week, with Klopp adding that “the boys are doing well.”

Stefan Bajcetic will also transition over to first-team training next week after working with the under-21s, leaving Thiago, Ben Doak and Joel Matip to occupy the remainder of the injury list.

Possible Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Hamer, Osborn; Brereton Diaz, McBurnie