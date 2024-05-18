A huge mosaic, encompassing three sides of Anfield, has been placed out ready for Jurgen Klopp‘s farewell match as Liverpool FC manager.

Organised by supporters, 80 volunteers took time out of their day on Saturday to place almost 24,000 individual cards to create the incredible artwork that will be displayed pre-match on Sunday.

As ever, the mosaic is the brainchild of Red All Over The Land fanzine’s Andy Knott, who designs the mosaic and organises the installation of the individual cards.

Fans split into groups to place the cards individually on each seat in each block of the stands, with this one of the most intricate designs ever undertaken, and encompassing The Kop, the Lower Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the home section of the Anfield Road Lower Tier.

PHOTOS: 20 years of Liverpool’s Kop mosaics

Andy has been creating mosaics for Liverpool since 1996, with displays every year on the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, plus commemorative designs for past players, legends and other notable events.

This, though, is one of the biggest undertaken and also intricate for the design of Jurgen celebrating in front of The Kop, which will be in the Lower Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand section.

Credit to all those who took the time to help create the spectacular display. It promises to look spectacular when fans hold the display up pre-match on what will be an emotionally-charged atmosphere at Anfield.

Danke Jurgen.

ARCHIVE: Painting the Kop: How Liverpool’s spectacular Anfield mosaics come to life