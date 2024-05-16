Liverpool’s final Premier League fixture is fully focused on a sendoff for Jurgen Klopp, but the day will also see the club debut their 2024/25 home kit.

The club unveiled their new home kit at the start of May, a strip inspired by the 1984 European Cup-winning design – a retro look for 2024/25.

For the first and last time, the Reds will wear the kit under Jurgen Klopp‘s management before it is then passed on to Arne Slot, who is expected to be announced as the new head coach shortly.

The Liverpool squad will also wear the new warmup jersey and anthem jacket prior to kickoff, and Alisson will put on his black 2024/25 goalkeeper kit for the first time.

The tradition of wearing next season’s kit on the final matchday is not new, but if we all had it our way, we would still be in the title fight, thus putting the debut off until next season.

Nevertheless, it is a good chance to see it in action when Wolves arrive on Sunday afternoon for the 4pm (BST) kickoff.

It will be a day full of emotion as Klopp bids farewell to the club after nearly nine years and seven major trophies – the day we dreaded is nearly here.

The manager is expected to give a speech, and it will be hard for us all to keep it together, let alone Jurgen!

With several members of his backroom staff also leaving, in addition to a number of out-of-contract players, there is plenty of finality about Sunday – we really are entering a new era in the summer.

