Wednesday’s Liverpool news has seen Darwin Nunez linked with Barcelona as the Reds reportedly eye a move for a player who has scored against them this season.

Nunez ‘offered’ to Barcelona

Nunez has had an up-and-down season, with his finishing coming under increasing scrutiny, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, the Uruguayan has been ‘offered’ to Barcelona by his agent, Jorge Mendes, as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Recent claims have suggested that Liverpool have no plans to offload Nunez at the end of the season, however, so who knows what to believe – though we do know the Spanish side don’t have a lot of money to spend!

5 other things today: Klopp’s net spend & centre-backs

Liverpool’s net spend since 2015 highlights the remarkable job Jurgen Klopp has done at Anfield. The man is a genius!

The club are said to “want a young centre-back” this summer, and links to Willian Pacho are deemed to have “substance,” reports Neil Jones

Stefan Bajcetic has lauded the way his injury was treated at Liverpool, following a 222-day absence. It’s so good to have him back!

Fabio Carvalho has explained why his Liverpool transfer collapsed first time around in January 2022. Does he have a future at Anfield?

Sky Sports have promised improved notice for kickoff changes for EFL games moving forward, but not for the Premier League yet! They can never just get it ALL right, can they?

Latest Liverpool FC News

Stephen Warnock has slammed Rafa Benitez during their time together at Liverpool, saying his man-management was “horrendous.” He didn’t hold back! (Liverpool Echo)

The Reds are claimed to have made their first move to sign Mohamed Amoura from Union SG – he has 18 goals in 20 league starts this season and scored against Klopp’s men in the Europa League (L’Equipe)

Liverpool are the fourth-most valuable club in the world currently, according to new figures from Sportico.

Other chat from elsewhere

Thomas Tuchel is tempted to become Man United‘s next manager if Erik ten Hag moves on – his abrasive nature could be ideal for them!!! (Sky Sports)

Kylian Mbappe stormed out of an interview after PSG’s Champions League exit on Tuesday, having been asked who he wants to win the competition. He’s Real Madrid-bound, surely? (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are said to have reached an agreement to sign rumoured Liverpool target Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth this summer – he could have been ideal cover at both centre-back and left-back! (Santi Aouna)

Video of the day and match of the night

Watch this brilliant video showing a stunning Klopp mural tribute, with poetry from Sean Cullen narrated by Voice of Anfield George Sephton:

Match of the night is Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (8pm BST), in a potentially thrilling Champions League semi-final second-leg clash.

The score is level at 2-2 after last week’s meeting at the Allianz Arena. The winner will meet Borussia Dortmund in the final.