Monday has been a significant day in Liverpool’s history, with Arne Slot confirmed as Jurgen Klopp‘s replacement at Anfield less than 24 hours after the German’s farewell.

Slot confirmed as new head coach

So it’s official then – Slot will become the 21st permanent manager of Liverpool Football Club on June 1 after signing a three-year deal.

The club confirmed the news on Monday, with the 45-year-old taking over from Klopp after his nine-season spell came to an end.

It is a monumental challenge for Slot, who comes in from Feyenoord – the Dutchman won the Eredivisie title last season and is seen as the best fit for the job.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reports Slot “vowed to build on Klopp’s foundations” and that he views Darwin Nunez as “critical” to moving Liverpool forward.

Here’s to the next great chapter in the Reds’ history…

READ MORE: Liverpool announce Arne Slot as new head coach

The best reaction to Klopp’s exit…

“He changed the club” – Liverpool’s players’ social media tributes to Klopp are so touching!

Klopp has explained his plans after leaving Liverpool – and when he will be back. We miss him already!

Trent Alexander-Arnold broke down in an emotional interview about Klopp, saying he “changed my life.” Who’s chopping onions?

Watch Klopp’s final fist pumps from every angle at Anfield – there will never be another like him!

5 other things: Slot sings & Linda Pizzuti mocks Man City

Slot sung You’ll Never Walk Alone at a farewell party on the eve of his confirmed move to Liverpool – he definitely doesn’t need to learn the lyrics!

Linda Pizzuti has brilliantly mocked Man City over their ‘This Means Four’ title jibe – they really are an embarrassing club!

Virgil van Dijk‘s contract talks will wait for the time being, with the skipper “looking forward to next season already.” Will he extend beyond 2025?

Alisson admits he “doesn’t know much” about Slot, but stressed that “we want to win trophies.” He’s going to be a huge player under the Dutchman!

Three influential Liverpool figures have won the Golden Samba awards for 2023/24 – it’s richly deserved on all counts!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Gary Lineker has “heard” that Klopp’s next job could be as president of Borussia Dortmund – it’s easy to envisage it! (The Rest Is Football)

Liverpool are believed to be among the ‘admirers’ for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey – Steven Gerrard rates him highly as a player! (Telegraph)

There was a farewell party on Sunday night and Klopp was right in the middle of it – bet you’re not surprised in the least! Take a look inside the after party here!

Video of the day – Jurgen’s got some moves!

You’ll love this footage from inside Klopp’s leaving party on Sunday night, including some trademark John Barnes rapping…

It really has been some ride!