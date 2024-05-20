Trent Alexander-Arnold was in tears throughout an interview with broadcaster Viaplay, as he explained how Jurgen Klopp “made his dreams come true.”

It surprised even Klopp that he was able to hold himself together throughout his final game as Liverpool manager and the ceremony that followed.

But the same could not be said for some of his players, with both Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk left in tears as they soaked up their last day under his leadership.

Van Dijk’s post-match interview with Sky Sports saw him pay an emotional tribute to Klopp, with Alexander-Arnold breaking down as he spoke with Viaplay’s Daniel Hoglund.

Give me a break pls, now I'm crying again pic.twitter.com/1CG74NHgGU — ?? (@metrentlfc) May 19, 2024

Asked how the moment felt and what Klopp meant to him personally, the vice-captain admitted he was “emotional.”

“I’ve been a big part and felt a big part of it. The manager’s made me feel a big part of it,” he said.

“I’ve developed as a man, as a player, under his guidance. None of this is possible without him.

“There’s not much you can say for a person who’s made everything come true for you.

“He’s changed my life, and everyone around me, my whole family. This was all possible through him.

“I can never say thank you enough for that. He made my dreams comes true, so a big thank you to him for that.”

Put to him that it was clearly an emotional occasion for him personally, Alexander-Arnold replied: “I’m never emotional, honestly!

“Ask my family, ask anyone. I’m not emotional, I can’t remember the last time I cried!

“Honestly, I haven’t cried in years. So this is very strange for me, it just shows how much he means to me and the club.”

With his voice quivering, the No. 66 summed up exactly what makes Klopp so special.

“It’s everything, to be honest,” he said.

“As a manager he speaks for himself, he’s come in and won everything, he’s developed us all as players, not one player can say that he hasn’t made them a much better player than when they arrived.

“He’s developed me into what I am today, from a young boy into a man who understands the game, knows how to play the game and has won everything that the game’s got to offer him.

“As a man, he’s been there, on and off the pitch, for me.

“To guide me along the journey, the ups and downs that come with being a footballer, a young footballer who’s breaking into a team and the difficulties that come with that.

“He’s helped guide me and moulded me into a leader now, so just a big thank you for that.”

Finally, Alexander-Arnold was asked if it will feel strange the day after Klopp leaves, saying: “I’m not sure if it’ll be strange tomorrow, because we’re not in season anymore.

“So it will be after, when we come back, we’ve got a new manager and he’s not around, I’m sure that’s when we’ll feel it.”