Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Player Ratings

Jurgen Klopp bowed out with a win in his final game as Liverpool manager, as his side eased to a 2-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Premier League (38), Anfield

May 19, 2024

Goals: Mac Allister 34′, Quansah 40′

Alisson (out of 10) – 7

Alisson has been one of the stars of the Klopp era, so it was fitting that he kept a clean sheet at Anfield.

The Brazilian was a spectator much of the time, as Liverpool dominated, but he did make one important save to deny Hwang Hee-chan.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7

Alexander-Arnold has had more influential games under Klopp, but he enjoyed a perfectly solid outing here.

The Reds’ vice-captain used the ball with typical precision and did well in an out-and-out right-back role, but others caught the eye more.

Jarell Quansah – 8

Who knew that Quansah was the new Ian Rush!

The young Englishman scored his second goal in the space of five days, tapping home Mohamed Salah‘s goal-bound effort.

One great early block as Wolves threatened showed Quansah’s strong defensive side, too, as he brought an end to a breakthrough season.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Van Dijk is a strong contender for Liverpool’s Player of the Season and he barely put a foot wrong all afternoon.

The Dutchman hit the target with an ambitious long-range strike, as he sauntered through proceedings, going about his business in such authoritative fashion.

The best signing of Klopp’s reign?

Andy Robertson – 7

Robertson returned to the starting lineup in place of Joe Gomez and he was a lively presence at left-back.

The 30-year-old went down injured at one point, leading to concerns that he would have to go off, but he battled on to produce a good display.

What a servant he has been.

Wataru Endo – 7

Endo’s influence has waned as the season has gone on, but the Japanese was largely improved on Sunday.

The Japanese dovetailed nicely with Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield, being denied from distance at one point.

He’s been a good signing, but an elite No. 6 needs to be looked at this summer.

Harvey Elliott – 8

What a brilliant season Elliott has had and it was only right that he finished it with another strong outing.

The 21-year-old whipped in a beautiful cross to allow Mac Allister to open the scoring – that’s now 10 assists in 2024, in all competitions, with only Kevin De Bruyne recording more.

A class act.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8 (Man of the Match)

Mac Allister probably pushes Van Dijk closest in the Player of the Season stakes and he produced a standout performance at Anfield.

A shocking tackle on the Argentine from Nelson Semedo saw the Wolves man shown his marching orders before he headed home expertly to make it 1-0.

One superb piece of skill in the middle of the park summed up the technical brilliance he possesses.

Mohamed Salah – 7

Salah has been miles short of his best of late, but he was livelier and effective overall against Fulham.

The Liverpool legend had chances, but ruthlessness evaded him, and he played a big role in Quansah’s goal, also being kept out brilliantly by Jose Sa.

A sloppy touch in stoppage time summed up his form, however, and he looks like he needs a breather.

Salah has become one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever players with Klopp in charge – their impact together has been iconic.

Luis Diaz – 7

Diaz has been Liverpool’s freshest attacker in recent weeks, albeit still lacking absolute killer end product.

That was summed up by an astonishing miss in the second half, as he hit the underside of the crossbar with the Kop goal gaping.

The Reds’ No. 7 was again a willing performer on Sunday, however, linking nicely with Robertson, and his efforts levels could not be questioned.

Cody Gakpo – 7

Gakpo was again preferred to Darwin Nunez drifting between central and left-sided roles in Liverpool’s attack, and he was relatively quiet overall.

The Dutchman steered a volleyed effort wide before half-time, though, and crossed for Diaz before his shot hit the bar.

More is needed moving forward, but a 16-goal season has been better than some have given him credit for.

Substitutes

Ryan Gravenberch (on for Mac Allister, 70′) – 6

Conor Bradley (on for Alexander-Arnold, 70′) – 6

Darwin Nunez (on for Diaz, 70′) – 6

Dominik Szoboszlai (on for Elliott, 80′) – 6

Curtis Jones (on for Gakpo, 80′) – 6

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Jota

Jurgen Klopp – 10!

So that’s it, then. It’s over!

The weather truly delivered for Klopp on his final outing, and a lovely occasion unfolded, with tears on show at Anfield throughout the afternoon.

Most importantly for Klopp, he won his last game and got an excellent display out of his team, bowing out in style.

Thanks, Jurgen – you’ve been everything we ever have dreamed of, and more.