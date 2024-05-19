★ PREMIUM
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Trent in tears & Pep’s intensity – 5 things you may have missed from Klopp’s farewell

There was a lot to take in as Liverpool Football Club bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp, his coaches and two players, with the occasion proving incredibly emotional.

The Reds signed off on the Klopp era with a victory, but we all know the 90 minutes took a backseat to the farewells we had to say.

The manager – we can still say that, right? – gave a powerful speech after the 2-0 win, which followed moving guard of honours for Thiago, Joel Matip and his departing coaching staff.

There was a lot to take in and we would not be surprised if you missed a few things, so here’s a quick recap!

Pep with the fist pumps!

The penultimate guard of honour was for Pep Lijnders and he made sure to make the most of it, giving Anfield some of his last fist pumps with gusto!

The assistant manager has lived by the motto that ‘Liverpool’s identity is intensity’. We wish him all the best as he takes on the role as the new Salzburg manager.

 

Trent in tears

A sight that would break the most emotionally unavailable, Trent Alexander-Arnold with tears streaming down his face as he stood in front of the Kop while singing YNWA.

Klopp is all he has known at Anfield, a manager who believed in him and realised his dreams. He was us all in that moment, the emotions becoming too much to keep in.

We’re right there with you, Trent!

 

Guard of honour 2.0

The first guard of honour was so good Klopp had to experience it twice!

Perhaps he wasn’t ready to let the moment slip so quickly and we were perfectly fine with that – and clearly Virgil was as well.

 

Virgil has a new occupation!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk takes a photo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The captain made sure he captured a moment in history with his own camera and we would love to see it through his eyes – maybe in the coming days!

Van Dijk was quick to start documenting, but not before an emotional exchange with Jurgen where tears were shed and no doubt some touching words shared as well.

If you weren’t crying before, you must be now.

 

Ulla is one of us

Jurgen’s wife, Ulla, has been his biggest supporter during his time at Anfield, and she actually stopped the German from quitting last season.

We have a lot to thank her for, and at Anfield, she was riding the emotional rollercoaster with us every step of the way!

Jurgen and Ulla, You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Klopp’s Anfield farewell

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

