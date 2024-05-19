There was a lot to take in as Liverpool Football Club bid farewell to Jurgen Klopp, his coaches and two players, with the occasion proving incredibly emotional.

The Reds signed off on the Klopp era with a victory, but we all know the 90 minutes took a backseat to the farewells we had to say.

The manager – we can still say that, right? – gave a powerful speech after the 2-0 win, which followed moving guard of honours for Thiago, Joel Matip and his departing coaching staff.

There was a lot to take in and we would not be surprised if you missed a few things, so here’s a quick recap!

Pep with the fist pumps!

Pep Lijnders ? pic.twitter.com/dQs3Aon7sA — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 19, 2024

The penultimate guard of honour was for Pep Lijnders and he made sure to make the most of it, giving Anfield some of his last fist pumps with gusto!

The assistant manager has lived by the motto that ‘Liverpool’s identity is intensity’. We wish him all the best as he takes on the role as the new Salzburg manager.

Trent in tears

Trent in tears. This one has finished me ?? pic.twitter.com/e3JCyQGBQq — – (@snappedlfc) May 19, 2024

A sight that would break the most emotionally unavailable, Trent Alexander-Arnold with tears streaming down his face as he stood in front of the Kop while singing YNWA.

Klopp is all he has known at Anfield, a manager who believed in him and realised his dreams. He was us all in that moment, the emotions becoming too much to keep in.

We’re right there with you, Trent!

Guard of honour 2.0

Virgil sending Klopp for another guard of honour ??? pic.twitter.com/wrmgX0Pueo — – (@snappedlfc) May 19, 2024

The first guard of honour was so good Klopp had to experience it twice!

Perhaps he wasn’t ready to let the moment slip so quickly and we were perfectly fine with that – and clearly Virgil was as well.

Klopp went back for a second lap of his guard of honour ?? pic.twitter.com/Zh06NyZra2 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 19, 2024

Virgil has a new occupation!

The captain made sure he captured a moment in history with his own camera and we would love to see it through his eyes – maybe in the coming days!

Van Dijk was quick to start documenting, but not before an emotional exchange with Jurgen where tears were shed and no doubt some touching words shared as well.

??? Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk in an emotional embrace after the final whistle. This is too much to handle ? pic.twitter.com/MZaUT5xRcK — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) May 19, 2024

If you weren’t crying before, you must be now.

Ulla is one of us

Jurgen’s wife, Ulla, has been his biggest supporter during his time at Anfield, and she actually stopped the German from quitting last season.

We have a lot to thank her for, and at Anfield, she was riding the emotional rollercoaster with us every step of the way!

The Queen of Liverpool, Ulla we love you ?? pic.twitter.com/2cqjP0O9mO — Top Of The Kop (@TOTKHQ) May 19, 2024

Klopp and Ulla ?? Thank you for keeping him here one more year, Ulla. pic.twitter.com/e1PXKtgmX5 — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 19, 2024

Jurgen and Ulla, You’ll Never Walk Alone.