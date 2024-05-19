Jurgen Klopp‘s final game at Liverpool was a procession, beating Wolves 2-0 as two of the club’s stars of the future, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah, shone.

Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

Premier League (38), Anfield

May 19, 2024

Goals

Mac Allister 34′ (assist – Elliott)

Quansah 40′ (assist – none)

For once, and quite rightly, the football was far from the priority at Anfield, with a festival atmosphere among Liverpool fans as they marked Klopp’s final game.

The Kop was joined by thousands of other voices as supporters went through the songbook throughout the first half, including reminders of key players from the manager’s reign who have since departed, from Roberto Firmino to Divock Origi.

On the pitch, Wolves went down to 10 men before the half-hour, with Nelson Semedo sent off after a VAR review for a shocking challenge on Alexis Mac Allister.

It was only fitting that it was Mac Allister, Klopp’s new favourite, who opened the scoring, the No. 10 heading in brilliantly from Elliott’s perfectly flighted cross.

Quansah made it 2-0 soon after, the centre-back scoring his second goal in as many games as he followed up Mo Salah‘s initial effort to force it over the line.

Half-time arrived and Klopp rushed down the tunnel for what was likely a half-time message of ‘more of the same, lads’.

HT: Liverpool 2-0 Wolves

It really was more of the same, and Liverpool could have been 4-0 up within five minutes of the restart, first with Mac Allister netting only to be ruled out as the ball went out in the buildup.

Cody Gakpo then beat Jose Sa to a loose ball in the box and pulled it back for Luis Diaz under pressure, but the Colombian could only hit the bar, with his effort bouncing onto the line and back out.

Klopp opted for a triple change with 20 minutes to play and off came Mac Allister, Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Ryan Gravenberch, Darwin Nunez and Conor Bradley coming on.

Liverpool lost their momentum but retained their control over the game, with an end-of-the-season feel for both sides, all inside Anfield naturally awaiting events after full-time.

The final whistle eventually came and the formalities of a 38th Premier League fixture made way for deserved pageantry, as a legendary figure was honoured on his final bow.

I’m so glad that Jurgen is a red, I’m so glad he delivered what he said…

TIA Man of the Match: Harvey Elliott

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Bradley 70′), Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott (Jones 81′), Mac Allister (Gravenberch 70′); Salah, Diaz (Nunez 71′), Gakpo (Szoboszlai 81′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Konate, Gomez, Jota

Wolves: Sa; S.Bueno, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde (Traore 63′), Ait-Nouri (H.Bueno 78′); Cunha (Neto 78′); Hwang (Doherty 62′)

Subs not used: Bentley, Doyle, Gonzalez, Chirewa, Fraser