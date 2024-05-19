Jurgen Klopp showed his love for the Liverpool fans during a memorable farewell speech at Anfield, hailing them as the “superpower of world football”.

There were few dry eyes in the house after the Reds’ 2-0 victory at home to Wolves on Sunday.

The day belonged to Klopp, who waved goodbye after nine seasons at Anfield, bringing an end to a legendary spell in charge.

Speaking on the pitch after the game, with Anfield still packed to the rafters, the German singled out the fans as the key to the club’s success moving forward.

He described Liverpool supporters as “the superpower of world football,” and told them “from today I’m one of you.”

“Believing is an active act, you have to do it yourself. I just said we have to, you did it – so that’s a big difference,” Klopp said.

“Nobody tells you now to stop believing, because this club is in a better moment than – I’ll have to ask Kenny – maybe ever…since a long time, let me say it like that.

“We have this wonderful stadium, we have this wonderful training centre, we have you, the superpower of world football. Wow.

“From today I’m one of you, and I keep believing”

“We decide if we are worried or excited. We decide if we believe or we don’t believe. We decide if we trust or we don’t trust.

“And from today I’m one of you, and I keep believing in you. I stay a believer, 100 percent.

“I saw a lot of people crying and it will happen to me tonight as well, because I will miss people, that’s clear. But as well, change is good, and you just never know what to expect.

“But if you with the right attitude into that, then everything will be fine, because the basics are 100 percent there. That’s the team and that’s the new manager.”

It was an incredible speech from Klopp – did we really expect anything different? – as his class and charisma shone through.

There was also time for the 56-year-old to pay tribute to his successor, leading a chorus of “Arne Slot, na na, na na na na!”, in a changing-of-the-guard moment.

That was a lovely touch, as he showed his support for the Dutchman, who has one of the most daunting jobs in football replacing him.