Liverpool FC News  

Virgil van Dijk fights tears in emotional Jurgen Klopp tribute – “I’ve got no words”

Virgil van Dijk couldn’t hide his admiration for Jurgen Klopp after the German’s final match in charge of Liverpool, with the skipper trying to fight the tears.

The Reds beat Wolves 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, as the Klopp era ended positively after a dominant performance.

Those inside Anfield were simply waiting for the post-match scenes, however, as the legendary 56-year-old was honoured.

There were tributes to Thiago, Joel Matip and Klopp’s backroom team, too, before the boss produced a memorable speech in front of the fans.

Van Dijk has been one of the star figures under the Liverpool manager, and he gave a teary interview after the game on Sky Sports.

“I’ve got no words, it’s a very emotional day. Liverpool is Liverpool, it’s special,” he explained.

“It was always going to be a tough afternoon for everyone, we wanted to win the game, that we do our job and now we can be very emotional after the game and we will be.

“It’s been very difficult, but we did it and I’m proud of it.

“You can’t prepare for these kind of situations, moments, but overall it’s been a good day and he deserves every bit of love that he’s getting.”

Asked what his final hug with Klopp on the pitch was like, Van Dijk choked up, replying: “Tough…tough. But life goes on.”

This Is Anfield also captured touching footage of Van Dijk and Klopp hugging at the end of the game, with the Liverpool captain unable to keep his composure.

It sums up the incredible rapport that the German has built up with his players down the years, and the love they have for one another.

Good luck following this up, Arne Slot!

