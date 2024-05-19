Jurgen Klopp himself has confirmed Arne Slot as his successor at Liverpool, telling supporters at Anfield to go “all in from the first day” behind him.

In an unbelievable moment during his farewell speech at Anfield, Klopp confirmed the club’s appointment of Slot as their new head coach.

The departing manager’s send-off was incredibly emotional, but he made it clear that his exit should not be the end for the club’s success.

Instead, Klopp led fans through a chant of ‘Arne Slot, na na, na na na na!’, making the Dutchman’s arrival official.

He told supporters to be “all in from the first day” behind his successor, who joins after leading Feyenoord to a 4-0 victory over Excelsior in his final game for their best-ever Eredivisie points total.

Klopp then treated all four sides of Anfield to his trademark fist-pumps, with the crowd erupting in support of one of Liverpool’s greatest ever managers.

Slot is expected to be unveiled as Liverpool head coach next week, with a deal already agreed with Feyenoord for his switch to Merseyside along with at least three of his backroom staff.

For now, though, Klopp is still the focus.

There were no tears during his speech – not from the manager himself, at least – with Klopp holding himself together to deliver powerful words to those who will stay behind.

Klopp leaves having won every trophy possible, including a first-ever Premier League title, which makes him an almost impossible act to follow for Slot.

But Klopp has made it clear to the fans – they must be behind Slot from day one, as this is “just the start.”