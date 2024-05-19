After he bid farewell to supporters on the pitch at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp delivered a special speech to his Liverpool squad back in the dressing room.

With tears in the eyes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and countless others, it was clear how much Klopp means to the Liverpool players.

And as his time on Merseyside comes to a close, it will be a new challenge to remain a successful side under new management in Arne Slot.

That was the emphasis as Klopp gave a speech behind the scenes at Anfield which, unusually, he allowed to be captured by the LFCTV cameras.

“I love you, that’s all I can say,” he told the squad as he stood in the middle of the dressing room.

“The football you are able to play is absolutely ridiculous, I can’t wait. Watching you, developing, making the next steps, becoming third.

“I don’t even know yet who became champion, City? The only one who’s stopped them is us and you can do that again.

“I said it this morning, there might be some people who say ‘that’s not enough’, I tell you they don’t have a clue about football.

“Could you have done better in moments? Yes. Of course, that’s always possible. But did you do better than you can usually expect? Oh yes!

“Because it takes longer to become a top team again, and you did that (clicks fingers) like this.

“That’s why expectations get [blown up], and then we couldn’t keep their pace. That’s the problem a little bit.

“But besides that, becoming third in the first season of Liverpool 2.0, and from now on, with new energy from outside, for you, with new influences, with new boosts, with new [chances for] proving yourself, that’s good for squeezing everything out of your career.

“So it’s already too much.

“I want to say I love you, it was absolutely outstanding. Thank you for the ride, I’m so proud of you and I’m so proud that I have been allowed to be part of this.

“Thank you very much, the sky is the limit for you boys. Thank you.”