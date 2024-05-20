Jurgen Klopp‘s fist pumps will long be revered, and his last time serving them up as Liverpool manager was a treat, with every side of Anfield getting in on the act.

We’ve always been able to detect the emotion oozing off the German by the way he delivered his fist pumps, from jubilation all the way to a fire burning deep within.

On Sunday, it was him taking the opportunity one last time to revel in a tradition that means so much to him and Liverpool supporters.

First, he unleashed a set alongside his fellow coaches who will be leaving this summer: Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, Vitor Matos, John Achterberg, Jack Robinson and Andreas Kornmayer.

But then he marched back to the Kop, had a little skip and let fly on another round that felt like it was never going to end – not that we wanted it to!

A final “come on” was unleashed before he was easily tempted into moving on to the remaining three stands, starting first at the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand with another round of fist pumps.

The Anfield Road End and the Main Stand then followed as the players watched on from the centre circle, as captivated as we were for a moment that will not be forgotten any time soon.

It is hard to believe that was the last time we will ever see Klopp deliver his fist pumps as manager of Liverpool Football Club, how did we get here so fast?

We do expect to see Klopp back at Anfield in the future, though, having told reporters in his final press conference: “I will come back occasionally just, how I said, as a supporter now, and I’m fine with that, honestly.

“Maybe not for the first game of the season – that’s early (August 17), wow! Maybe after the second international break or something like this.”

See you then, Jurgen!