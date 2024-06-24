Wataru Endo believes Liverpool would only benefit from signing a defensive midfielder, though the Japan captain has warned he will fight for his spot.

Liverpool head into the transfer window with the No. 6 role widely considered one of the priority positions to address.

But it is yet to be seen whether the club intends to strengthen the base of Arne Slot‘s midfield or continue with their existing options such as Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Stefan Bajcetic.

The indications are that it is more likely that Slot will stick with his existing bank of No. 6s – though given he is yet to even work with his new players, that remains uncertain at this stage.

For his part, Endo has welcomed speculation over a new defensive midfielder arriving at Anfield, when asked by Abema Sports Time in Japan.

“I don’t care about those reports, but I also think it would be better to get a No. 6 midfielder,” he said, as relayed by MSN.

“I think there is a possibility that they are viewing Mac Allister as a No. 6, but at the moment there aren’t many No. 6 players to begin with.

“I had the most opportunities to play, and so did Mac Allister. We also had Thiago Alcantara, but he had a lot of injuries and is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

“We also have [Stefan Bajcetic], but it’s still unclear as to whether he will be able to contribute immediately.

“Considering my age [at 31], I think it might be OK for me to get the No. 6.

“But if it ultimately makes the team stronger then I’m all for it, because there will be competition and I just have to win my position again.

“So I’m not really worried about it, and in fact I think it might be OK if I win!”

Endo was a surprise addition last summer, but went on to feature 43 times in his debut season at Anfield, ending Jurgen Klopp‘s final campaign among his 10 most-used players.

But given his age and the fact Liverpool attempted to sign two younger options in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia before agreeing a deal with Stuttgart, it stands to reason that he may not be a long-term candidate to start.

Much will depend on the options available, with This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch recently explaining it would require a “huge upgrade” on Endo for Liverpool to pursue a new signing.

Interestingly, The Athletic noted last summer that Aston Villa‘s Boubacar Kamara was “high on the list” alongside Caicedo and Lavia.