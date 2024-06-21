A transfer for Nico Williams has reportedly been “discussed” by Liverpool and the club has announced the Reds’ fourth friendly of the summer.

Another pre-season fixture announced

Liverpool have announced that they will play a fourth friendly this summer, against Sevilla at Anfield on August 11.

This comes just over a week after the Reds’ last of three matches in the USA, where they will play Real Betis, Arsenal then Man United.

The game against Sevilla will be Arne Slot‘s first with a home crowd at Anfield and is scheduled to kick off at 3pm (BST).

That leaves one week more before the Reds’ Premier League opener at Ipswich, on Saturday, August 17 at 12.30pm.

Despite there likely being several players still away on international duty, it is perhaps surprising that there hasn’t been another pre-season friendly planned for before Liverpool fly to America.

Slot will need to make the most of his time on the training pitch to ensure Liverpool don’t get off to a slow start to the campaign.

4 things today

The Athletic report that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has been “discussed” by Liverpool – his £47 million release clause doesn’t look too bad

Arne Slot revealed how he plans to rarely enter the players’ changing room at the Kirkby training ground, citing their privacy and “freedom”

Signing a defender is “not an immediate priority” for Liverpool, reports Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo – perhaps this means we will see Joe Gomez as a centre-back

Andy Lonergan has joined Wigan as a player-coach – he must have the best agent in the north west!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Alexis Mac Allister set up a goal for Lionel Messi in the early hours of Friday, as Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in their Copa America opener – Liverpool’s midfielder narrowly avoided injury, though, in the process

Diogo Jota has spoken of how Jurgen Klopp sent him a text message of support after his goal for Portugal against the Czech Republic was ruled out

Also, congratulations to Diogo and his wife, Rute, who have announced they are expecting their second child in November

Graeme Souness has provided another positive update on Alan Hansen’s health, joking on talkSPORT that the ex-defender has been teasing him over the phone

Latest chat from elsewhere

Scotland and Arsenal‘s Kieran Tierney has flown home from Euro 2024, due to the hamstring injury he sustained against Switzerland

Wales manager Rob Page has been sacked – he recently gave Lewis Koumas his debut in a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar in May

Ukraine came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the early kick-off at the Euros – the Ukrainian emotion was on full show after the final whistle

Video of the day and match of the night

It is great to see Arne Slot appears to have the same respect for the staff as Jurgen Klopp had.

Match of the night is the Netherlands vs. France at 8pm (BST) in Euro 2024.

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo will almost certainly start, while Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could also feature.