Scotland have provided an update after Andy Robertson left training ahead of Euro 2024, while more news has developed on Adrian‘s future at Liverpool.

Robertson ‘injury’ explained

Euro 2024 begins on Friday evening, with Robertson’s Scotland taking on hosts Germany in the opening game (8pm BST).

The Liverpool left-back limped out of an open training session on Monday, however, leading to doubts over his involvement later this week.

Thankfully, Robertson’s withdrawal has been described as a “precaution” by coach John Carver, and he is expected to train again on Tuesday.

Fitness issues have started creeping in for the 30-year-old, who missed a big chunk of the 2023/24 season.

It looks like he will lead his country out against Germany, though, on what will be an immensely proud night for him.

5 other things today: Adrian update & Slot’s successor

Adrian is expected to REJECT a Liverpool contract offer – a return to Real Betis could be on the cards instead

Arne Slot‘s replacement as Feyenoord manager will soon be confirmed – he lost 11-2 to Liverpool on aggregate last season!

Calvin Ramsay has explained his latest loan move to Wigan, as the youngster aims to “prove people wrong”

Midfielder Matteo Ritaccio appears to have quietly left Liverpool – meanwhile, goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski is still in the dark about his future

Here are some key dates for Liverpool this summer to get in the diary – including the transfer window, pre-season and more

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are said to still be battling Juventus for the signing of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners – the Serie A side will apparently have to sell either him or fellow Reds ‘target’ Ederson (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool have announced a book celebrating Jurgen Klopp‘s time in charge at Anfield – it’s called Klopp, which must’ve taken a long time to think up! (LFC)

Carlo Ancelotti believes “excessive burdens” led to Klopp quitting as Liverpool manager – it has become a more pressurised job than ever before (Il Giornale)

Other chat from elsewhere

A consortium of international investors, including a member of the Saudi royal family, has reportedly made a £400 million offer to buy Everton (BBC Sport)

Besiktas are said to be willing to listen to offers for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer – Sheffield United have been credited with an interest! (Sabah)

Three Valencia fans have been given jail sentences for racially abusing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a game in May 2023 (BBC Sport)

Match of the night

Match of the night is Netherlands vs. Iceland (7.45 BST), in the latest international friendly before Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday.

Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo will all be looking to impress.