Liverpool’s pre-season group has increased in number this week, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson and Vitezslav Jaros the latest to report back.

The Reds are into their second week of pre-season training under Arne Slot, with the new head coach working with a group largely comprised of academy players so far.

Due to the majority of his key names competing at the Euros and Copa America this summer, his squad will see those involved return at different intervals.

Tuesday has seen Szoboszlai, Robertson and Jaros all report back to the AXA Training Centre, having been the first knocked out of the Euros.

Hungary, Scotland and Czechia all failed to progress beyond the group stage, with the Liverpool trio then given three weeks off before returning to Merseyside.

Szoboszlai took in the start of his break in Italy, on the Amalfi Coast, before returning to Hungary where he attended Paks’ Europa League qualifier against Corvinul Hunedoara on Thursday.

He will now be put through initial fitness tests along with Robertson and Jaros, overseen by Liverpool’s new lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters.

Jaros’ inclusion comes after reports that he will stay as part of the first-team squad for 2024/25, effectively replacing the departed Adrian.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Sturm Graz, winning both the Austrian Bundesliga and the Austrian Cup as their No. 1.

Robertson, meanwhile, is poised to retain a focal role under Slot, after captaining Scotland at the Euros.

Mohamed Salah was among those to greet the returning trio, with Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Fabio Carvalho, Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic, Nat Phillips, Kaide Gordon, Marcelo Pitaluga and academy winger Harvey Blair also spotted.

Liverpool will fly to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this time next week to begin their tour of the United States.