Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of John Heitinga, but have missed out on signing Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

Heitinga’s arrival at Liverpool confirmed

Ex-Everton player Heitinga has officially been confirmed as a new Liverpool assistant coach in Arne Slot‘s latest backroom addition.

The 40-year-old has had previous coaching roles at Ajax and West Ham, and will hopefully make a similar impact to the one Pep Lijnders made alongside Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman joins alongside the likes of Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters, as things continue to take shape under Slot.

Raymond Briggs has recently also been appointed as first team individual development coach, replacing the departed Vitor Matos who fulfilled a similar role.

6 other things today

Yoro’s huge wages at Man United show why Liverpool pulled out of a move for him. He is set for a medical at Old Trafford

Campaigners have welcomed the Hillsborough Law plans confirmed in the King’s Speech by the new Labour government

Jurgen Klopp will not be Gareth Southgate’s successor as England manager, with journalist Florian Plettenberg saying he “remains committed to taking a season-long break”

Caoimhin Kelleher has already been told to quit Liverpool by his new Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson

A Saudi Pro League club have ‘beaten’ Liverpool to the signing of goalkeeper Bento – but it could be good news for the Reds!

Liverpool are now in talks to sell defender Billy Koumetio after he was left out of Slot’s pre-season squad. There is interest from Dundee United in Scotland

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah expects to “kick on” next season after a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign at Anfield (LFC)

Newly-retired Thiago has taken up a coaching role at Barcelona this summer, working alongside Hansi Flick to gain some experience

PSV Eindhoven are believed to be willing to break their transfer record to sign Sepp van den Berg this summer (Rik Elfrink)

Liverpool’s ticketing team have issued an apology after a “serious technical issue” that affected club members in the ticket ballot

Other chat from elsewhere

Chelsea have started disciplinary proceedings against Enzo Fernandez after he posted a “racist and discriminatory” video on social media (BBC Sport)

Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales says the Magpies want to keep Eddie Howe and will resist any approaches regarding the vacant England job (BBC Sport)

Luka Modric has signed a one-year extension at Real Madrid until next summer. At this rate, he’ll still be there when he’s 60!

Video of the day

With Heitinga’s arrival at Liverpool official, here’s a reminder to watch This Is Anfield‘s conversation with Dutch football journalist Elko Born about the Reds’ newest recruit…