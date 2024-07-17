After hopeful links with the vacant England manager’s position, Jurgen Klopp has responded to speculation he could succeed the departed Gareth Southgate.

Southgate announced his resignation from the role of England manager on Tuesday, having failed to lift the European Championship in a second successive final.

It marked the end of an admirable but often criticised reign for the 53-year-old, who after eight years admitted that “it’s time for change.”

His exit sparked repeated calls for the unemployed Klopp to take the England job, having been outlined as the most qualified candidate following his departure from Liverpool in the summer.

But – unsurprisingly – according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Klopp “remains committed” to taking a year off after leaving Anfield.

With information likely coming from Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, Plettenberg reiterates that the German “does not intend to take over any team or association.”

He was positioned as fourth-favourite by bookmakers, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe currently favourite ahead of Graham Potter and England U21s coach Lee Carsley.

Mauricio Pochettino, Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel are among those who have seen their odds shorten since Southgate’s decision to leave his post.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has even claimed that the FA could appoint an interim manager as they are “willing to wait” for Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola’s contract at Man City expires in 2025 and “there is a feeling he could be persuaded to take on the England job.”

Even that seems unlikely, though, with Carsley in fact presenting the most feasible candidate as he follows the same pathway as Southgate before his appointment in 2016.

Back in June, Kosicke also dismissed reports that Klopp would take over as head of football at Red Bull, telling Sky Sport Germany that it was “total nonsense” and “there’s nothing to it.”

Last week, the former Liverpool manager was confirmed in a new role at the club.