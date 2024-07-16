Liverpool are no longer expected to bid for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, with the 18-year-old’s choice set to be either Man United or his preferred Real Madrid.

Yoro was reported as an active target for the Reds a month ago, when they were explained to be waiting in the wings along with Man United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid have long been positioned as the teenager’s most likely transfer, with it later detailed that he had already agreed personal terms with the Spanish side.

However, Lille have since accepted a bid worth upwards of £50 million from Man United, while Real are yet to enter the fray.

That, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports, has led Liverpool to have “backed off,” having already been informed of Yoro’s “chosen destination.”

While that destination is Madrid, Ornstein explains that, for Man United, “so long as the door is ajar, they will keep trying.”

Lille “favour doing business” with Man United due to the willingness to meet their asking price, while Real are “yet to show any indication of paying the level of fee that Lille have accepted.”

It could prove to be a saga of sorts over the coming weeks, but it now seems a certainty that Liverpool will not be involved.

Instead, the Reds’ most recent target at centre-back is reported to be RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan, who can also play at right-back and, according to Sky Germany‘s Philipp Hinze, would be available for up to £37.8 million.

Yoro had been described as a “unique market opportunity” for Liverpool who was “separate to other targets,” so it is no surprise that they have stepped aside.

The expectation was that the Reds would be there to finance a deal if the landscape shifted, but signing Yoro was never the be all and end all for their summer plans.