Arne Slot‘s backroom staff at Liverpool is starting to take shape, with new faces spotted in pre-season alongside coaches who remain from the previous era.

The Reds have finished their first week of pre-season at the AXA Training Centre, with Mohamed Salah the headline name involved so far.

Slot has included a host of youngsters in his sessions as he awaits the return of key players from duty at the Euros and Copa America, allowing the new head coach to chart the future of his squad.

He does so alongside a new-look backroom staff, with This Is Anfield identifying 11 of his support team from pre-season so far.

Those include Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters, who followed Slot from Feyenoord in the roles of first assistant coach and lead physical performance coach respectively.

Liverpool coaches spotted in pre-season so far Arne Slot – Head coach

Sipke Hulshoff – First assistant coach

Ruben Peeters – Lead physical performance coach

Fabian Otte – Head of first-team goalkeeper coaching

Mark Morris – Goalkeeper coach (usually U21s)

Aaron Briggs – First-team individual development coach

Conall Murtagh – First-team fitness coach

Jack Ade – Head of PDP fitness

Ed Harper – Physical performance coach

Lee Nobes – Head of physiotherapy

Chris Morgan – First-team physiotherapist

Jordan Fairclough – Assistant fitness coach

Newly appointed head of first-team goalkeeper coaching Fabian Otte has arrived after his spell at Copa America with the USA, and he is currently being supported by U21s goalkeeping coach Mark Morris.

Morris’ involvement comes with Claudio Taffarel on a post-season break after his duty as goalkeeping coach for Brazil, and it remains to be seen whether he will be promoted on a full-time basis.

Slot’s coaching staff has also been bolstered by the appointment of Aaron Briggs as first-team individual development coach.

With the early weeks of pre-season primarily concerned with fitness, coaches and physios from that sector have been prominent in these first sessions.

? Dr Jack Ade (left) and Ed Harper (right) part of #LFC staff overseeing pre-season. Ade left club after eight years in 2022 to join Rangers, but now back as head of PDP fitness at Liverpool. Harper has been at club since 2021, now holds the role of physical performance coach. pic.twitter.com/09SGQOJOJR — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 12, 2024

That includes first-team fitness coach Conall Murtagh, head of PDP fitness Jack Ade, physical performance coach Ed Harper and assistant fitness coach Jordan Fairclough.

Ade recently returned to Liverpool after a brief spell as head of performance at Rangers, having previously spent eight years on Merseyside as head of elite fitness development.

Harper, meanwhile, has been with the Reds since 2021, and appears to have taken up a new position after initially serving as a fitness coach.

Lee Nobes remains as head of physiotherapy, while Chris Morgan has been overseeing sessions in the gym in his role as first-team physio.

Slot’s staff is, of course, much larger than that, but those 11 names have already been spotted in pre-season while the remainder work behind the scenes.

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Taffarel in the coming weeks, while they are still expected to appoint a new first-team coach and a specialist set-piece coach.

Ex-Everton defender John Heitinga is currently in talks with the club over the role of first-team coach, while progress is being made in filling the latter position.