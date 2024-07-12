Two important pieces of Jurgen Klopp-related news have emerged on Friday, as has a key update regarding Darwin Nunez‘s potential ban.

Klopp given new role

Reds supporters are still coming to terms with Klopp no longer being manager, but a new post at the club has come his way.

It has been confirmed that the legendary German has agreed to become an honorary ambassador for the LFC Foundation, the first-ever, and he spoke of his joy at the role.

“The LFC Foundation does an incredible job in the community, both in the Liverpool City Region and beyond,” Klopp said.

“I am really proud to continue my work with them and be named the first-ever LFC Foundation honorary ambassador. I look forward to seeing what we can do with that now that I have more time on my hands.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also added an impressive Klopp Exhibition in a relaunch of their museum at Anfield, as This Is Anfield‘s Instagram post shows above…

6 other things: Nunez ban latest & Tsimikas assesses Slot

Darwin Nunez will NOT face an immediate ban after fighting with Colombia fans, but he is one of 11 players under investigation. It might be a nervous wait!

Kostas Tsimikas has given Liverpool supporters a first insight into Arne Slot’s demands at Liverpool – a little hint, his approach is an “intense” one

New goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte is now hard at work at the AXA – Slot revealed he cut his holiday time short – we’re happy to hear that

20 former Liverpool players are now available on a free transfer this summer, including Pepe Reina and Loris Karius

England’s plan for Gareth Southgate is not good news for Trent Alexander-Arnold – he could be staying beyond Euro 2024!

Highly-rated Liverpool youngster Kieran Morrison has earned a call-up for Northern Ireland for the U19 Euros this summer

Latest Liverpool FC News

Rumoured Liverpool target Dani Olmo has failed to rule out an RB Leipzig exit this summer, saying his representatives know “what I want to do” (Cadena SER)

Man City legend Sergio Aguero has included Virgil van Dijk in his all-time XI, along with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Xavi (Goal)

Liverpool have moved up one place into fourth in UEFA’s club rankings for 2024/25, leapfrogging PSG in the process (UEFA)

Other chat from elsewhere

Everton are in talks to renegotiate terms with Tottenham over the future of Dele Alli, with the Blues contemplating offering him a new contract after his last deal expired (Liverpool Echo)

Harry Kane must start England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain, according to Gary Neville. Even if Ollie Watkins deserved it, Southgate has his favourites! (Sky Sports)

Man United are working simultaneously on moves for centre-back trio Matthijs de Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro – it’s weird that they’re operating like a proper football club (Sky Sports)

What you should read…

This Is Anfield‘s Joanna Durkan has written about Dominik Szoboszlai and how Slot can make him shine in his second season at Anfield…

Video of the day

On this day in 1974, Bill Shankly shocked Liverpool and the footballing world by announcing his resignation. We recently got some fascinating details from journalist John Keith, who was there that day…