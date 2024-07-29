★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Reds duo to return & Van den Berg bid rejected – Latest Liverpool FC News

Two Liverpool players are expected to join up with their teammates in America this week, while another bid for Sepp van den Berg has been rejected.

 

Gravenberch & Konate set for return

Little by little, Liverpool’s pre-season squad is growing, with players returning at different times after international commitments.

On Monday, Ryan Gravenberch is expected back in the fold, having enjoyed some downtime after Euro 2024, followed by Ibrahima Konate on Tuesday.

Both players reached the semi-finals with the Netherlands and France respectively, although neither made a single appearance at the tournament.

It is unlikely that Gravenberch and Konate will feature against Arsenal in Philadelphia in the early hours of Thursday, as they will likely by eased back in by Arne Slot.

 

6 things today: Van den Berg bid rejected

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool have rejected a new bid upwards of £8.4 million for Sepp van den Berg from PSV Eindhoven. It’s way short of the Reds’ asking price!
  • Liverpool striker Oakley Cannonier is finally on the comeback trail after six months out through injury. He’s played just 18 times in the past two seasons
  • Liverpool players are buzzing about Slot’s new “elegant, Dutch style” of football – it’s hard not to be excited, isn’t it?

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool substitute Stefan Bajcetic during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Stefan Bajcetic admits his long spell on the sidelines has been “really difficult,” but he is now looking to kick on under Slot (LFC)

  • Liverpool are claimed to be among the clubs battling to sign Hoffenheim and Germany forward Max Beier this summer (Tutto Juve)

  • Former Liverpool winger Albert Riera has stepped down from his role as Bordeaux manager after the club lost its professional status – FSG had been in talks to buy the French side (Instagram)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Friday, February 4, 2022: Manchester United's Raphaël Varane during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Middlesbrough FC at Old Trafford. The game ended 1-1 after extra-time. Middlesbrough won 8-7 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Fulham reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe this summer. He’s fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates (Sky Sports)

  • Raphael Varane has joined Serie A side Como after leaving Man United – they’re managed by Cesc Fabregas now! (Como 1907)

  • United will reportedly make a decision later this year over whether to replace Old Trafford with a new 100,000-capacity stadium in the future (BBC Sport)

 

Video of the day

Here’s some fascinating footage of Slot’s hands-on approach to training, following an open session at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024