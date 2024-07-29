Two Liverpool players are expected to join up with their teammates in America this week, while another bid for Sepp van den Berg has been rejected.

Gravenberch & Konate set for return

Little by little, Liverpool’s pre-season squad is growing, with players returning at different times after international commitments.

On Monday, Ryan Gravenberch is expected back in the fold, having enjoyed some downtime after Euro 2024, followed by Ibrahima Konate on Tuesday.

Both players reached the semi-finals with the Netherlands and France respectively, although neither made a single appearance at the tournament.

It is unlikely that Gravenberch and Konate will feature against Arsenal in Philadelphia in the early hours of Thursday, as they will likely by eased back in by Arne Slot.

6 things today: Van den Berg bid rejected

Liverpool have rejected a new bid upwards of £8.4 million for Sepp van den Berg from PSV Eindhoven. It’s way short of the Reds’ asking price!

U21s coach Barry Lewtas has admitted that he “highly doubts” many of the team he just fielded against Chorley FC will stay at Anfield this season

Liverpool striker Oakley Cannonier is finally on the comeback trail after six months out through injury. He’s played just 18 times in the past two seasons

Liverpool have handed contracts to 10 new players, one of which is 16-year-old Prince Kobe Cisse – son of former Reds striker Djibril Cisse. Feel old?

Liverpool players are buzzing about Slot’s new “elegant, Dutch style” of football – it’s hard not to be excited, isn’t it?

Latest Liverpool FC News

Stefan Bajcetic admits his long spell on the sidelines has been “really difficult,” but he is now looking to kick on under Slot (LFC)

Liverpool are claimed to be among the clubs battling to sign Hoffenheim and Germany forward Max Beier this summer (Tutto Juve)

Former Liverpool winger Albert Riera has stepped down from his role as Bordeaux manager after the club lost its professional status – FSG had been in talks to buy the French side (Instagram)

Other chat from elsewhere

Fulham reportedly have an agreement in place to sign Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe this summer. He’s fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates (Sky Sports)

Raphael Varane has joined Serie A side Como after leaving Man United – they’re managed by Cesc Fabregas now! (Como 1907)

United will reportedly make a decision later this year over whether to replace Old Trafford with a new 100,000-capacity stadium in the future (BBC Sport)

Video of the day

Here’s some fascinating footage of Slot’s hands-on approach to training, following an open session at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.