As reported on Thursday, Liverpool will play their first pre-season friendly this week and Alexis Mac Allister‘s future was cleared up by his father.

Liverpool to host friendly

As per David Lynch, the Reds will take on Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on Friday, with the AXA Training Centre hosting the behind-closed-doors clash.

It will be Arne Slot‘s first game in charge of Liverpool, and Preston manager Ryan Lowe has discussed the honour of playing them.

He said: “We’ve got the opportunity to go to a Premier League training ground on Friday and pit our wits against a top, top, top Premier League team and we’re privileged to do that.

“We’ve got today, tomorrow, and we’ll do some stuff at the training ground on Thursday and then play a game against a Premier League team and pit our wits against them.

“That’ll be good because we probably won’t have large parts of the ball. Again, it’s good for us out of possession and in certain games there’ll be loads of good stuff for in possession. We’re looking forward to it.”

While the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are unavailable after their Euro 2024 excursions, others including Mohamed Salah will be involved.

> READ MORE: Liverpool will play Championship club THIS FRIDAY in Arne Slot’s 1st match

6 other things today: 2 Anfield updates & Mac Allister’s future

Work is still continuing on Liverpool’s Anfield Road Stand and a new pitch has been laid- get all the full update here

Alexis Mac Allister’s father has provided a further response to rumours linking the Liverpool midfielder with a move to Real Madrid – it’s good news for Reds fans!

Dominik Szoboszlai has been “struggling” with injury “for a long time”, according to the Hungary Football Federation’s president, Sandor Csanyi

Jarell Quansah has given a promising verdict on fitting into Slot’s Liverpool plans, saying “a lot of my strengths can be shown in the system he likes to play”

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen has been spotted for the first time since being ill in hospital, as his recovery continues. It’s fantastic to see him on the mend

Liverpool’s ticket sale was hit with another cyber attack yesterday, and a vow has now been made to disgruntled fans

Latest Liverpool FC News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly tempted by a move to Real Madrid in 2025, but will see how next season goes at Liverpool (Independent)

Joel Matip is attracting interest from Xabi Alonso’s title-winning Bayer Leverkusen side, with a free transfer mooted (Sky Germany)

Adrien Rabiot is leaving Juventus this summer and is ready to negotiate with other clubs. Liverpool are said to be in the mix but we don’t think it’s likely (Football Italia)

Other chat from elsewhere

Graham Potter is “ready and looking forward to the next challenge”, amid links with the England job (Sky Sports)

Leny Yoro has reportedly signed his contract with Man United, in a deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2029 (Fabrizio Romano)

Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan has become the youngest-ever MLS player, making his debut at the age of just 14. That is ludicrous! (BBC Sport)

What you should read

This Is Anfield‘s Sam Millne has spoken to Dutch football journalist Elko Born about what new assistant coach Johnny Heitinga can bring to Liverpool…

> READ: Why John Heitinga’s ‘passionate style’ is perfect for Arne Slot at Liverpool

Video of the day

As mentioned above, work is continuing on the Anfield Road End expansion ahead of next season – here’s a new video showing the progress being made…