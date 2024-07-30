★ PREMIUM
Szoboszlai leaks new kit and Jones injury update – Latest Liverpool FC News

Dominik Szoboszlai has just leaked one of Liverpool’s as-yet-unreleased new kits for the 2024/25 season, while an update has been given on Curtis Jones‘ injury.

 

Szobo unveils the new kit!

Liverpool are yet to officially unveil the new away kit for the 2024/25 campaign, but their No. 8 appears to have jumped the gun.

Taking part in the ‘LFC at The Fillmore’ event in Philadelphia alongside Owen Beck and Jarell Quansah on Tuesday morning, Szoboszlai could be seen wearing a new black shirt under his club hoody.

The midfielder later unzipped his hoody to reveal the shirt, after being asked by a member of the crowd if he was wearing the away kit.

“So yeah, that’s the new kit…” he said to laughs. “Good eyes!”

 

3 things today: Jones update and Gordon interest

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Curtis Jones returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool still hold “concrete” interest in Anthony GordonNewcastle no longer need to sell, but surely they would be tempted by a big offer
  • Alexis Mac Allister has revealed he had talks with Slot during the Copa America and “there is a lot of optimism” at Liverpool – the players seem to be taking to the new coach well!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley lines-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, April 4, 2023: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Atletico Madrid are in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Conor Gallagher, with Chelsea wanting £40 million for the midfielder (Sky Sports)

  • After being accused of racism for his chants on the Argentina bus, Enzo Fernandez has apologised to several French players in the Chelsea squad (BBC Sport)

 

Tributes sent to Southport

Following the horrific and tragic events at the Hart Space studio in Southport on Monday, LFC ambassadors Robbie Fowler and Phil Thompson laid flowers near to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Former Liverpool players Phil Thompson (left) and Robbie Fowler lay flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a ferocious knife attack during a Taylor Swift event at a dance school on Monday. A 17-year-old male from Banks, Lancashire, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the incident. Picture date: Tuesday July 30, 2024.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at LFC continue to be with all those affected by the tragedy,” the club wrote.

Three girls – Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, Bebe King, aged six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine, sadly passed away, while five other children and two adults remain in critical condition.

This Is Anfield‘s thoughts go out to the families of those involved. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

 

Video of the day

A lot of respect towards Arne Slot from Mikel Arteta, who will be the first Premier League manager to face the new-look Liverpool when they take on Arsenal on Wednesday.

