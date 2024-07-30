Dominik Szoboszlai has just leaked one of Liverpool’s as-yet-unreleased new kits for the 2024/25 season, while an update has been given on Curtis Jones‘ injury.

Szobo unveils the new kit!

Liverpool are yet to officially unveil the new away kit for the 2024/25 campaign, but their No. 8 appears to have jumped the gun.

Taking part in the ‘LFC at The Fillmore’ event in Philadelphia alongside Owen Beck and Jarell Quansah on Tuesday morning, Szoboszlai could be seen wearing a new black shirt under his club hoody.

The midfielder later unzipped his hoody to reveal the shirt, after being asked by a member of the crowd if he was wearing the away kit.

“So yeah, that’s the new kit…” he said to laughs. “Good eyes!”

3 things today: Jones update and Gordon interest

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool still hold “concrete” interest in Anthony Gordon – Newcastle no longer need to sell, but surely they would be tempted by a big offer

Alexis Mac Allister has revealed he had talks with Slot during the Copa America and “there is a lot of optimism” at Liverpool – the players seem to be taking to the new coach well!

Latest Liverpool FC news

The Liverpool squad were pictured enjoying themselves at the Phillies’ baseball match against the New York Yankees, with You’ll Never Walk Alone playing over the tannoy – the Reds are massive

Former Liverpool FC Women’s midfielder Ashley Hodson has announced her retirement, having left the club for Sheffield United after almost a decade in 2023

Latest chat from elsewhere

Atletico Madrid are in talks with Chelsea over a deal for Conor Gallagher, with Chelsea wanting £40 million for the midfielder (Sky Sports)

Ben Brereton Diaz will play in the Premier League this season, after completing a £7 million move to Southampton from Villarreal (Southampton FC)

After being accused of racism for his chants on the Argentina bus, Enzo Fernandez has apologised to several French players in the Chelsea squad (BBC Sport)

Tributes sent to Southport

Following the horrific and tragic events at the Hart Space studio in Southport on Monday, LFC ambassadors Robbie Fowler and Phil Thompson laid flowers near to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at LFC continue to be with all those affected by the tragedy,” the club wrote.

Three girls – Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, Bebe King, aged six, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine, sadly passed away, while five other children and two adults remain in critical condition.

This Is Anfield‘s thoughts go out to the families of those involved. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Video of the day

A lot of respect towards Arne Slot from Mikel Arteta, who will be the first Premier League manager to face the new-look Liverpool when they take on Arsenal on Wednesday.