The Reds have reportedly missed out on the signing of a Dutch international, but one Premier League defender has declared himself open to a Liverpool transfer.

Liverpool ‘moved too late’ for Wieffer

According to an update from De Telegraaf, Brighton are on the verge of snapping up Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer, despite interest from Liverpool.

The report suggests that Arne Slot was keen on signing the 24-year-old with whom he spent two years at Feyenoord.

New Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes reportedly left things too late, however, and Wieffer now looks set to head to the Amex Stadium for £25 million instead.

Whether this is completely true and comes back to haunt Liverpool remains to be seen, but the Dutchman arguably isn’t at the level required.

Reds should still be able to rest easy tonight.

4 other things today: Murillo hints at move & Trent to start?

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has declared himself open to a move to Liverpool this summer, admitting he “wouldn’t discard” the Reds as an option

Some early England team news has hinted at Trent Alexander-Arnold being used as a wing-back against Switzerland on Saturday, as Gareth Southgate switches to three at the back – still no start for Joe Gomez, though

Anthony Gordon’s agent was “pushing hard” to seal a move to Liverpool, according to journalist Luke Edwards – could a switch to the winger’s boyhood club still happen?

Former Reds manager Roy Evans has told This Is Anfield about the importance of developing talent under Slot

Latest Liverpool FC News

Darwin Nunez was in charge of presenting Luis Suarez with a jersey for reaching 140 games for Uruguay ?? pic.twitter.com/ff3Pye7etE — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 4, 2024

Liverpool & Alisson are to raise funds for the victims of the devastating floods in Brazil (click here for info on how to help)

Darwin Nunez has been given the job of presenting Luis Suarez with a shirt for reaching 140 games in a Uruguay shirt. He is a true great of the game!

Clubs are reluctant to make a move for former Liverpool hero Joel Matip, due to his numerous injury problems. A ‘spectacular return’ to Schalke has been mooted, though (Der Westen)

Other chat from elsewhere

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has signed a one-year extension at Old Trafford until 2026 – go and get the champagne, Liverpool fans

Arsenal have seen a £39.8 million bid for rumoured Reds transfer target Riccardo Calafiori rejected (Corriere dello Sport)

Flamengo are thought to be keen on signing West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta on loan (Ven Casagrande)

Wolves are believed to have accepted a bid in the region of £40 million from the Hammers for centre-back Max Kilman (Sky Sports)

Video of the day

Fabio Carvalho has been discussing various topics in a conversation with on the Rising Ballers YouTube channel, covering Alexander-Arnold playing in midfield, his nickname, choosing to play for Portugal over England and much more…

Slot has his first press conference as Liverpool head coach on Friday, so make sure to stay up to date with it all on This Is Anfield!