21 players who could still leave Liverpool FC this month

Liverpool have currently sent five players on loan and have sanctioned the sale of two Reds, with those figures only expected to grow before the transfer window closes on August 30.

We’ve nearly entered single-digit territory when it comes to the summer transfer window, and while incomings look unlikely, there are still plenty of outgoing moves to be tied up.

Fabio Carvalho left permanently for Brentford and Bobby Clark is soon to seal a £10 million move to Salzburg, two talented youngsters who are now to forge their path away from Anfield.

It would not be a surprise to see others join them, though, with plenty of interest in Liverpool players across the UK and on mainland Europe – for both temporary and permanent moves.

Joe Gomez is the headline name as he considers his future after being left out of the first matchday squad – Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and Chelsea all hold interest.

It would be a huge loss but you can understand if the 27-year-old wishes to start anew if game time is not going to be forthcoming under Arne Slot.

Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton are not short on interest but valuations up to £20 million have proved prohibitive for interested suitors, Liverpool will need to be willing to budge.

Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams remain on the transfer table but neither have yet to come close to a move this summer – they deserve a fresh start.

The club are reportedly open to offers for Ben Doak to move on permanently this summer, but a loan is surely more appealing to ensure the Reds keep hold of a bright prospect.

There is still the possibility that Stefan Bajcetic ventures away from Merseyside for the short term, but you expect the offer would have to be from a top league if Liverpool are to consider it.

Also likely to line up a loan move before the end of the window are Kaide Gordon, Harvey Blair, Owen Beck and James McConnell – all of whom have a senior Reds appearance to their name.

Who else could seal a move?

Liverpool’s academy is home to a deep talent pool, some of whom are in the middle ground of being too good for underage football and not yet ready to make the step up to the first team.

This leaves a loan move as the best option, with the club key in finding a suitable match that will enable each to grow and play consistent football in a senior environment.

James Norris, Dominic Corness, Tom Hill, James Balagizi, Lee Jonas, Oakley Cannonier and Calum Scanlon could all move on.

Moreover, goalkeepers Marcelo Pitaluga, Jakub Ojrzynski and Harvey Davies will also all be in the mix for loan spells.

Perhaps not busy in the respect many supporters wish the club would be with days left in the window, but it is a busy period nonetheless.