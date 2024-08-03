★ PREMIUM
3 exit deals close, United ref & Gomez chatter – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool fans may be craving more incoming signings this week, but exit news has dominated Tuesday’s headlines.

Trio set for Liverpool loan exits

Apologies, but today’s main story isn’t about Federico Chiesa officially becoming a Red!

Instead, three different Liverpool youngsters – Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Owen Beck – appear to be heading off on loan.

Bajcetic is set for a reunion with Pep Lijnders at RB Salzburg, with talks now reportedly at an “advanced stage.”

Then there’s Morton, who having shone on loan at Hull last season, has received a more glamorous offer from Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Finally, Beck has agreed to move to Championship side Blackburn, where Morton impressed at in 2022/23.

Bajcetic’s exit will raise the most eyebrows, considering a No. 6 hasn’t been signed, but it could still be best for his development following his injury problems.

Read more on Bajcetic’s potential loan here

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 27, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (R) appeals to referee Anthony Taylor after another wrong decision from the official during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Manchester-born – yes, that’s MANCHESTER-BORN – Anthony Taylor will referee Man United vs. Liverpool on Sunday, with John Brooks on VAR. You can’t make it up!
  • Liverpool have confirmed that they will debut their new white third kit at United this weekend – as an aside, it will feature the LFC Foundation logo when worn in the Champions League this season.
  • Giorgi Mamardashvili has been pictured in a Liverpool training top for the first time as we move closer to his signing being officially announced – he will be loaned back to Valencia for 2024/25 (Salva Gomis)

ROME, ITALY - Sunday, June 20, 2021:n Italy's Federico Chiesa during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match between Italy and Wales at the Stadio Olimpico. Italy won 1-0 to win the group, Wales finished 2nd. Both teams qualified for the knock-out round. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • OPINION: Impressive numbers and a bargain fee, Federico Chiesa’s £12.7 million transfer to Liverpool could make a lot of sense, writes Jack Lusby
  • Meanwhile, we’ve looked into Chiesa‘s injury history, with 37 appearances coming his way for Juventus last season. Is his fitness record as bad as some are making out?
  • OPINION: Slot has been successful so far, but Liverpool’s mood hinges on this week’s events, according to Steven Scragg. A big few days coming up on and off the pitch!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 5, 2023: Brentford's Ivan Toney during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brentford FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • ANOTHER CHELSEA TRANSFER! The Blues are believed to have made a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. They’re a joke of a club! (Sky Sports)
  • United have reportedly agreed a £42 million move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Could the tough-tackling Uruguayan start against Liverpool this weekend? (BBC Sport)
  • Arsenal have completed the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad – why couldn’t the La Liga club have been as stubborn as they were with Martin Zubimendi!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (C) celebrates with team-mates Fábio Carvalho (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) after scoring the seventh goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Today’s ‘On This Day’ is a short trip down memory lane back to 2022, when Liverpool romped to a 9-0 victory at home to Bournemouth.

It remains the joint-biggest winning margin in Premier League history, along with United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich at Old Trafford in 1995.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz scored twice at Anfield, and there were also goals for Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Fabio Carvalho, not to mention a Chris Mepham own goal.

A record-breaking 10-0 win at United on Sunday would be nice – we’re allowed to dream!

