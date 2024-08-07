One month and three pre-season friendlies have offered us all an invaluable insight into what we can expect from Arne Slot‘s Liverpool, and there is reason for cautious optimism.

The Reds’ summer has not been as seamless as the club would have hoped when it came to Slot settling in, with a host of absent senior players ensuring he has yet to work with his full squad.

But that is not to say he has not made an impression, it’s quite the opposite.

Three friendlies and three wins later, we have not been short on valuable insights into what we can expect moving forward and what still needs to change.

Slot is big on tactical flexibility and fluidity

Slot’s personnel has forced his hand in some respect when it comes to his tactical set-up – not having a natural forward at the start of the tour was one example of that.

But what has been noticeable throughout pre-season so far is how fluid the systems are – we have seen 4-2-2-2, 4-2-4, 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations – and there’s a real emphasis on the midfield.

“I feel that now the centre-mids are going to be more the heart of the team,” Curtis Jones told reporters on the first stop of the US tour.

There is a real sense of flexibility and acceptance of tweaking and changing if something is not working, qualities that will hold Liverpool in good stead in the Premier League.

Still need that No. 6

Wataru Endo was a bandaid fix last summer and there is the same need for a No. 6 this time around, which the Japan captain has even acknowledged himself.

He struggled against Real Betis and was ‘dropped’ against Arsenal and Man United, with Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai all featuring in the double pivot role – though the latter won’t be keen to be used as the No. 6.

Alexis Mac Allister will assume one of the positions in Slot’s midfield, but pre-season showed that a defensive midfielder who is dynamic, pacey, progressive and can create passing lanes is a must.

Liverpool won’t settle for just any No. 6, but now they have less than a month to secure one.

The Reds are patient when playing out from the back

It may be a small sample size, but it was enough to see how Liverpool are prepared to be patient with the ball at the back, enticing the opposition to press.

Once they do, it triggers the ball to be moved up the pitch where there is then space to exploit as the team progress through the thirds – it is how the Reds scored their first goal against Arsenal and found success against Man United.

This is what Slot meant when he said "kill them with passes". Retain possession until there's an opportunity to quicken the pace and play those progressive passes. pic.twitter.com/zBlQduIj3F — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) August 1, 2024

That Tsimikas goal on replay ???? Slot ball is something else. pic.twitter.com/7nUzjF3XWD — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 4, 2024

It plays into the strengths of all of Liverpool’s current forward options, though it does require the players at the back to be clean on the ball and capable under pressure.

Awareness and reaction times are key, and it is no surprise to see training drills have been tailored to these qualities – often within narrowed pitch limits – and Slot has even been heard bellowing “kill them with passes.”

Van den Berg has given himself a chance to stay

At the start of the summer, it looked almost certain that Sepp van den Berg would move on this summer, even he had commented about Liverpool’s unrealistic price tag for him.

But the 22-year-old has been heavily involved and has taken Slot’s demands in his stride. He won’t be a first-choice selection, but with Joe Gomez‘s future in doubt, he could take on the fourth-choice role.

We know Slot’s system requires his defenders to be strong on the ball and Van den Berg has shown he can be calm and composed, and he has certainly baulked up over recent years.

The Dutchman has given himself a chance at sticking around, and you can’t say he doesn’t deserve to.

Slot is very hands-on, very much a ‘coach’

Throughout the tour, it has become very evident that Liverpool have a very hands-on coach in Slot, who is readily in discussion with players, leading drills and bellowing out instructions.

It is a noticeable difference to Jurgen Klopp, who relied heavily on his backroom staff during sessions – and that is the difference between a manager and head coach in a nutshell.

It makes for interesting viewing as Slot makes his presence known, instructing his players on learning his style and systems.

A physical approach to training, a lot of variety and fun

Variety is an important training tool, you never want things to go stagnant and as a result of a new coach, you get new methods and a different focus on particular skills and traits.

In the Slot era, there has been a clear emphasis on power, strength and endurance. Tackle pads have been used by coaches Ruben Peeters and Conall Murtagh as players run at them, absorb the blow and power on.

“It’s all about keeping speed while getting hit,” Peeters explained.

There’s been the use of tennis balls for reaction drills, and tag-like games – tapping into the players’ competitive nature while also embracing ‘fun’ – surely we all prefer to work out when it’s fun as opposed to just a tough slog!

Niggles, but no new injuries!

There have been a number of niggles and knocks, not unsurprising for pre-season, but no significant injuries, which is a major boost (*touch wood it stays that way!).

Andy Robertson reported back with an injury from the Euros but he should be stepping up on return from the US tour, while Szoboszlai was rested against United due to fatigue.

Jones had niggles in his ankle and knee but he has declared himself “100 percent ready,” which will afford Slot the chance to work with all his senior players for the first time.

Liverpool’s injury record over the last two seasons has been dismal – 22 senior players missed a game due to fitness issues in 2023/24 – but in Peeters, they’ve hired a specialist who can oversee positive change.