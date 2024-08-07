Reliable reports that Liverpool are pushing to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerged on Wednesday, as they look to acquire a suitable holding midfielder.

Real Sociedad “increasingly resigned” to losing Martin Zubimendi

After a quiet summer to date, it looks like the Reds are finally making their move.

According to reports from a host of reliable sources, including David Ornstein and Paul Joyce, Liverpool are pursuing a move for La Real ace Zubimendi before the end of the summer.

The 25-year-old has a £51 million buyout clause in his deal and Ornstein states that his current club are “not willing to negotiate a fee below that figure”, wanting it paid in full.

Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Mikel Recalde reports that the Basque club are “resigned” to losing the midfielder, acting as a further boost for Liverpool.

Within four hours, the Reds seem to have gone from “needing to convince” Zubimendi, to La Real being “increasingly resigned” to losing him – safe to assume this transfer is further along than has been reported.

5 other things today: Diaz’s future & another early kick-off

Dani Olmo and Nico Williams have made their transfer decisions, with the former expected to join Barcelona as the latter stays put at Athletic Bilbao – this could make it even likelier Luis Diaz‘s Liverpool will stay at Anfield

Liverpool‘s first nine Premier League fixtures have now been confirmed, including another 12.30pm kickoff at Crystal Palace in October!

Back in 2022, former Liverpool hero Xabi Alonso spoke glowingly about Zubimendi, describing him as “a player all coaches would want”

Liverpool U21s beat Ipswich 5-2 in a friendly on Wednesday afternoon, with four of the Reds’ USA tour squad involved, including Ben Doak and Tyler Morton

These are the Liverpool shirt number changes we’d like to see for 2024/25, including Jarell Quansah inheriting Jamie Carragher’s old number

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are believed to be prepared to sell Morton for £20 million this summer, in order to generate transfer funds. RB Leipzig are keen on signing him (Times)

Alan Varela and David Neres, of Porto and Benfica respectively, are both transfer targets for Liverpool this summer, according to journalist Steve Kay (KS1 TV)

Liverpool FC Women defender Lucy Parry has signed a new deal at the club and will now wear the No. 2 shirt following Emma Koivisto’s departure

Other chat from elsewhere

Tottenham are confident of signing former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke in a £65 million move. The Reds could receive £10 million as part of a sell-on clause in his contract (Times)

Spain duo Alvaro Morata and Rodri have been banned for one game by UEFA after chanting “Gibraltar is Spanish” during their side’s Euro 2024 victory celebrations (BBC Sport)

Lee Carsley is reportedly set to take charge of England for next month’s Nations League matches, coming in as interim manager. He is currently the under-21s’ boss (Sky Sports)

Video of the day

We have another exclusive interview for you today, this time with Sami Hyypia.

Watch as our Finnish giant talks about Rafael Benitez’s mood at half time in Istanbul and how “half the team” didn’t realise they had won the UEFA Cup in 2001!