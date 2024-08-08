Wataru Endo‘s Liverpool future is in doubt but the Japanese international is reportedly determined to stay at Anfield despite links away from the club.

Endo proved himself to be a valuable player under Jurgen Klopp last season. However, it seems his status at the club has changed with the arrival of Arne Slot.

Now news has broken about Liverpool’s interest in Martin Zubimendi with the club looking to pull off the 25-year-old midfielder’s signing from Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi’s arrival would cast even more doubts about the future of Endo in Liverpool’s midfield. However, it seems that the Japanese international is open to staying at the club and fighting for his place.

According to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, Endo is happy to stay on Merseyside and continue to fight for his place in the side.

“It is my understanding, despite the fact Liverpool are chasing reinforcements in Endo’s position, he is still absolutely determined to stay in Liverpool and fight for his place,” the journalist said on his YouTube channel.

“He doesn’t want his dream of playing at Anfield to go after one season,” Lynch added.

The 31-year-old started the Dutchman’s first game of pre-season against Real Betis but struggled to follow the rhythm of the game and was substituted at half-time.

His less-than-impressive showing saw him demoted to the bench in Liverpool’s subsequent two matches with Slot experimenting with Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch as potential No. 6 solutions.

Which clubs have expressed an interest in Endo?

As previously reported by The Athletic, Marseille have had a bid rejected for Endo in the region of €14 million which is roughly around £12 million.

It remains to be seen whether Marseille will return to test the Reds’ resolve towards the end of the window but at this stage, that scenario is looking unlikely.

Liverpool understandably want a higher fee for a player who showed his worth last season and who is an international captain for the Japanese national team. But whether there will be any more interest in Endo is moot at this point.

Why it makes sense to keep Endo

Even with the arrival of Zubimendi, Liverpool would still be quite short in the holding midfield department.

While the likes of Szoboszlai and Jones may have impressed while being experimented in that role in pre-season – they are both naturally more suited to play higher up the pitch as No. 8s.

Alexis Mac Allister is another potential option for the role but there were times last season when he struggled in the position and he played much better when being used further forward by Klopp.

Given the state of play in the Liverpool squad having Endo around could become fairly useful.

Zubimendi cannot be expected to play every game next season – there will be times when Slot will need to call on a deputy.