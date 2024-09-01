Harvey Elliott was the only player missing from Liverpool’s training session on Thursday after the club’s internationals made their return.

The Reds’ preparation ahead of taking on Nottingham Forest on Saturday is now well underway.

Thursday saw the Reds’ first-team squad return to the AXA after 19 senior players spent almost a fortnight away on international duty.

Slot’s squad started in the gym before moving to the outdoor pitches for a training session, gearing up for the game at the weekend.

The squad included Curtis Jones, who is yet to feature this season for the Reds after suffering a muscle injury during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Another notable player pictured taking part in the session was Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentine had been struggling with adductor discomfort while on international duty.

Liverpool are expected to be cautious with him considering he was unable to start Argentina’s game against Colombia on Tuesday night, featuring only for 26 minutes off the bench.

He will have been among a large group of players who were eased back into the fold as he was one of 11 involved in international fixtures as recent as Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Liverpool new boy Federico Chiesa was also present and is expected to be fit enough to be involved against Forest, but it remains to be seen whether Slot will use him.

The only notable absentee was Elliott, who has been ruled out for up to six weeks after picking up an injury during training with the England U21s. The Reds will be wishing him a swift return.

Considering Slot has no further injury concerns, he will be hoping his side carry on where they left off prior to the international break.

But Liverpool will face a stern test against Forest, who are unbeaten this season having won one and drawn two games so far.

As per FBref, Forest have also conceded the second fewest expected goals against them (2.1xG) so far, with only Man City conceding fewer (2xG).

Only time will tell if Slot’s attackers, who have excelled so far this season, will be able to break them down.

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Endo, Nyoni, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Chiesa, Gakpo

Not in training: Elliott