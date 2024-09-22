The transfer window may not have been as exciting as fans had hoped for Liverpool, but ex-players certainly made up for the lack of activity with transfers of their own.

Every summer there are interesting and questionable moves made from across world football, and that includes those who once called Anfield home.

We always like to keep tabs on what ex-Reds are up to, and quite a few found a new home in 2024, or in Xherdan Shaqiri‘s case, returned to their former stomping ground.

The Swiss and MLS’ Chicago Fire mutually agreed to go their separate ways, opening up the opportunity for the 32-year-old to return to boyhood club Basel.

Former Reds teammate Adam Lallana followed a similar path, rejoining Southampton after leaving Brighton – the south coast is not a bad place to finish out a career!

Others, though, have been moving continents or collecting Premier League infinity stones. So, here’s a look at who has moved clubs this summer.

The infinity stones we speak of belong to Raheem Sterling, who can now add Arsenal to his list of clubs after a deadline day loan move from Chelsea – who are paying most of his wages without collecting a loan fee.

Phillipe Coutinho is now back in Brazil on loan with Vasco – his fifth club since leaving Anfield in 2018 – while Dominic Solanke could bank the Reds up to £9.2 million after his £65 million move to Tottenham. Thanks, Spurs!

Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer, Ben Woodburn is plying his trade in League Two with Salford City. And after seven months without a club, former defender Mamadou Sakho joined Georgian side Torpedo Kutaisi.

Luis Alberto, who played 12 games for Liverpool, is another to bank the club profit after completing a €10 million (£8.4m) transfer from Lazio to Al-Duhail.

There was a move to Abu Dhabi for Lazar Markovic, who has now signed for five clubs since permanently leaving Anfield in 2019.

Luis Alberto – Al-Duhail SC

Mamadou Sakho – Torpedo Kutaisi

Lazar Markovic – FC Baniyas

Ben Woodburn – Salford City

Sebastian Coates – Nacional

Over in Spain, Alberto Moreno and Pepe Reina were both free agents after being released by Villarreal, and they made identical transfers to Serie A new boys Como.

It is pretty incredible that Reina is still going at the age of 41. Fair play!

Ki-Jana Hover is onto his fourth different loan since signing for Wolves in 2020, joining Ligue 1’s Auxerre, while Jonjo Shelvey has swapped one Turkey club for another.

Alberto Moreno – Como

Pepe Reina – Como

Steven Caulker – Ankara

Ki-Jana Hover – Auxerre (loan)

Ben Davies – Birmingham (loan)

Jonjo Shelvey – Eyupspor

New Surroundings ??? City have signed former Liverpool, Derby County, RB Salzburg and Warrington Town defender Andre Wisdom. pic.twitter.com/kKpK7Yi6bi — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) August 21, 2024

Andre Wisdom is one of the feel-good stories, back in pro football having signed for Derry City four years after being stabbed in the head and buttocks.

“I’m quite proud of myself for getting back into full-time football. I can now say again I have a job,” the 31-year-old said after his deal was confirmed.

As for Yasser Larouci, who turned down a new contract with Liverpool due to limited opportunities in 2021, he has now signed for Watford on loan and is a regular in midfield.

A season in the Championship it is for the 23-year-old, whose parent club is still Troyes – who he signed for following his exit from Anfield.

Liam Millar – Hull

Andre Wisdom – Derry City

Kamil Grabara – Wolfsburg

Yasser Larouci – Watford (loan)

Andy Lonergan – Wigan

Shamal George – Wycombe

Everywhere you look this season an ex-Red will not be too far away!

Other moves from ex-Reds…

If you are eager for a comprehensive list of transfers by former youth players, then this is the list for you!

A lot of leagues and countries represented here: