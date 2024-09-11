Harvey Elliott‘s injury was the headline news on Wednesday, a day that saw Kylian Mbappe thrust back into the Liverpool spotlight despite that ship sailing years ago!

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Harvey Elliott has suffered a fractured foot, an injury that will keep him out for up to six weeks.

It is a major blow for the 21-year-old just as his chance was to come with Liverpool playing seven games across three different competitions in just 22 days.

He felt “discomfort during training” with the England U21s, and further medical assessment with the club led to the diagnosis.

Elliott is aiming to be back for the first game after the October international break – against Chelsea on October 20. It is a huge shame, he’s only played seven minutes so far in 2023/24.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

We still can’t get away from Kylian Mbappe rumours, the latest is that he had agreed to join Liverpool in 2022 with a clause for a future option to join Real Madrid. Perhaps we all move on from this, yeah? (L’Equipe)

Rio Ngumoha, the 16-year-old winger Liverpool signed from Chelsea in the summer, joined members of the first team for training early this week – the club clearly rate him highly

Ryan Gravenberch‘s sublime Trent-like pass for the Netherlands went viral – honestly, it is a crime that it didn’t end up as an assist

Mexican winger Cesar Huerta has said he “had my suitcase ready” to join Liverpool this summer – the transfer is reported to have broken down after Sunderland rejected to take him on loan. Could be one to watch in January (AS)

Mohamed Salah marked his 100th international appearance for Egypt with a goal – we didn’t expect anything less – and he was presented with a commemorative shirt for his efforts

Liverpool Women will play their first game at their new stadium on Sunday (kickoff at 2pm UK). It is against Everton in a pre-season friendly and tickets are available here

More from This Is Anfield

Opinion: Arne Slot faced dozens of questions about transfers, but if Liverpool wanted a head coach he should not be the one to front the press, writes James Nalton

Jamie Carragher was surprised Chelsea were convinced to spend £50m on Fernando Torres in 2011. Chelsea making reckless financial decisions, who would have thought?

Internationals: 10 of the 19 first-team members called up this month played every minute for their country! Not exactly ideal

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man United have reported a net loss of £113.2m during the 2023/24 season, and yet they say they remain compliant with the Premier League‘s spending rules, righto! (Athletic)

Mauricio Pochettino has officially been unveiled as the new manager of the USA, former Liverpool coach Jack Robinson recently joined US Soccer as their head of goalkeeping

Norway’s team doctor expects Martin Odegaard to be out for at least three weeks with an ankle injury – if a fracture was found during his MRI, it would be closer to six weeks (BBC Sport)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2001, Liverpool played their first ever game in the Champions League proper against Boavista at Anfield – it was a long wait back to the top table of European football.

Gerard Houllier was at the helm for the occasion and the Reds could only manage a 1-1 draw against the Portuguese side, Michael Owen was the goalscorer in what was Steven Gerrard‘s 100th game as a Red.

Liverpool were eventually knocked out in the quarter-final stage but in the years since have lifted the trophy twice from a total of five final appearances – here’s hoping another is on the horizon!