7 goals, 3 assists, 10 maximum minutes played – Liverpool players in international break

It has been a relatively successful international break for Liverpool, with 18 players featuring for their senior international sides and five getting on the scoresheet.

While Liverpool supporters sighed when the international break came around, following a run of three consecutive wins and clean sheets, it offers players a chance to see some fresh faces.

Harvey Elliott was the notable loser from the break, having to come back to Merseyside due to injury before playing a minute for England U21s and now facing around six weeks on the sidelines with a broken foot.

Meanwhile, a niggle for Alexis Mac Allister seems to have been managed, thankfully, and the Reds will have nearly a clean bill of health for Liverpool’s second run of fixtures under Arne Slot.

 

Minutes played

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 10, 2024: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Nations League League B Group B2 game between England and Finland at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ten Liverpool internationals played the maximum number of minutes over the last two weeks, which could feature in Slot’s selection for the match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 180
Virgil van Dijk – 180
Ryan Gravenberch – 180
Dominik Szoboszlai – 180
Alisson – 180
Luis Diaz – 180
Caoimhin Kelleher – 180
Andy Robertson – 180
Conor Bradley – 180
Kostas Tsimikas – 180
Jarell Quansah – 172
Wataru Endo – 161
Mo Salah – 165
Cody Gakpo – 156
Trey Nyoni – 150
Alexis Mac Allister – 105
Diogo Jota – 92
Ibrahima Konate – 90
Tyler Morton – 71

Loaned players:

Giorgi Mamardashvili – 180
Luke Chambers – 90
Lewis Koumas – 63
Ben Doak – 20
Kaide Gordon – 13

 

Goals

2M208Y7 Doha, Qatar, 13th December 2022. Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2022 match at Lusail Stadium, Doha. Picture credit should read: David Klein / Sportimage

Liverpool’s usual prolific scorers were on the scoresheet but arguably the most notable impression came from Trey Nyoni, who shone for England U18s in the Lafarge Tournament.

Gakpo – 1
Mac Allister – 1
Diaz – 1
Endo – 1
Salah – 1
Nyoni – 2

 

Assists

DORTMUND, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 10, 2024: Netherlands' Ryan Gravenberch during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final match between Netherlands and England at the Westfalenstadion. England won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold both showed their impressive passing range, with the former appearing to emulate the latter as the Netherlands drew 2-2 against Germany.

Alexander-Arnold – 1
Gravenberch – 1
Tsimikas – 1

Liverpool players in this international break

CARDIFF, WALES - Sunday, November 15, 2020: Republic of Ireland's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Nations League Group Stage League B Group 4 match between Wales and Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium. Wales won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

