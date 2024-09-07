It has been a relatively successful international break for Liverpool, with 18 players featuring for their senior international sides and five getting on the scoresheet.

While Liverpool supporters sighed when the international break came around, following a run of three consecutive wins and clean sheets, it offers players a chance to see some fresh faces.

Harvey Elliott was the notable loser from the break, having to come back to Merseyside due to injury before playing a minute for England U21s and now facing around six weeks on the sidelines with a broken foot.

Meanwhile, a niggle for Alexis Mac Allister seems to have been managed, thankfully, and the Reds will have nearly a clean bill of health for Liverpool’s second run of fixtures under Arne Slot.

Minutes played

Ten Liverpool internationals played the maximum number of minutes over the last two weeks, which could feature in Slot’s selection for the match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 180

Virgil van Dijk – 180

Ryan Gravenberch – 180

Dominik Szoboszlai – 180

Alisson – 180

Luis Diaz – 180

Caoimhin Kelleher – 180

Andy Robertson – 180

Conor Bradley – 180

Kostas Tsimikas – 180

Jarell Quansah – 172

Wataru Endo – 161

Mo Salah – 165

Cody Gakpo – 156

Trey Nyoni – 150

Alexis Mac Allister – 105

Diogo Jota – 92

Ibrahima Konate – 90

Tyler Morton – 71

Loaned players:

Giorgi Mamardashvili – 180

Luke Chambers – 90

Lewis Koumas – 63

Ben Doak – 20

Kaide Gordon – 13

Goals

Liverpool’s usual prolific scorers were on the scoresheet but arguably the most notable impression came from Trey Nyoni, who shone for England U18s in the Lafarge Tournament.

Gakpo – 1

Mac Allister – 1

Diaz – 1

Endo – 1

Salah – 1

Nyoni – 2

Assists

Ryan Gravenberch and Trent Alexander-Arnold both showed their impressive passing range, with the former appearing to emulate the latter as the Netherlands drew 2-2 against Germany.

Alexander-Arnold – 1

Gravenberch – 1

Tsimikas – 1