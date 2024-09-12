As Liverpool’s players return from international duty, the starting date of Man City‘s financial hearing has been revealed.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Let’s face it, many football fans are dreaming about Man City being found guilty of their alleged 115 breaches.

Now, we (roughly) know when we’ll get a definitive answer.

The reigning Premier League champions’ hearing will begin as soon as next Monday (September 16), according to Sky Sports, but it could go on for months given its complex nature.

Man City are facing charges of breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules over the course of a nine-year spell, between 2009 and 2018.

From a Liverpool perspective, this came during a period when they were twice pipped to Premier League title glory by the club, in 2013/14 and 2018/19.

Fingers crossed…

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool‘s players have been reacting to their EA Sports FC ratings, with Dominik Szoboszlai declaring his pace being the same as Diogo Jota‘s as “impossible!”

Ben Woodburn, Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer, has admitted he is the “happiest now I’ve been in a long time”, following a move to League Two side Salford City. Best of luck to him there!

How “direct” and “honest” John Heitinga complements Arne Slot’s Liverpool staff – he looks like a great addition at Anfield

In case you missed it, how about this pass from Ryan Gravenberch for the Netherlands here!

In news that many will no doubt be cheerful about, Dua Lipa will play at Anfield next summer on Tuesday, June 24. Surely One Kiss will be on the set!?

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: Six things we’ve learned from Liverpool’s start to the season, by Joanna Durkan

Slot showed he’s a big Trent Alexander-Arnold fan when Liverpool’s international players returned, giving him a very warm embrace, putting to bed the nonsense Paul Scholes came up with that the pair don’t get along

OPINION: Liverpool’s rejected bids for Caoimhin Kelleher showed why they were right keep him

Elsewhere in the football world today

Mikel Arteta has agreed a new three-year deal as Arsenal manager, keeping him at the Emirates until the summer of 2027 (The Athletic)

Rodrigo Bentancur has been charged by the FA for using a racial slur about Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min (BBC Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Man United they need to “rebuild everything” under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Steady now – they’re fine just as they are! (Rio Ferdinand Presents)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1989, Liverpool recorded a stunning 9-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield in the First Division.

It was the Reds’ biggest top-flight victory in their history at the time, with eight different goalscorers on the day.

Steve Nicol bagged a brace and there were also goals from Steve McMahon, Ian Rush, Gary Gillespie, Peter Beardsley, John Alridge, John Barnes and Glenn Hysen.

Thirty-three years later in 2022/23, Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool beat Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League, equalling the record.