A double from Cody Gakpo and a late Luis Diaz goal secured progress to the last eight in the Carabao Cup.

Brighton 2-3 Liverpool

Carabao Cup Fourth Round | AMEX Stadium

October 30, 2024

Goals

Gakpo 46′

Gakpo 63′

Adringa 81′

Diaz 85′

Lamptey 90′

Arne Slot made eight changes from the side that started the league against Arsenal, including a full debut for goalkeeper Vitzzslav Jaros and Tyler Morton‘s first start for Liverpool since January 2022.

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk were among those rested and instead on the bench, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ryan Gravenberch remained back on Merseyside.

Most interestingly for the starting XI, Dominik Szoboszlai lined up in the central forward role, with Cody Gakpo on the left and Luis Diaz on the right.

Jaros made a good save early on to deny Tariq Lamptey, in what was an open game but with few clear cut chances early on.

Liverpool’s best chance of the half fell for Szoboszlai but the Hungarian’s shot was straight at the ‘keeper and Diaz’s header on the follow up was off target.

Andy Robertson forced a good save with a low shot at the near post.

Half time: Brighton 0-0 Liverpool

Jaros impresses on his full debut

Gakpo powers strike 38 seconds into 2nd half

Trey Nyoni makes his debut from the bench

Quarter final takes place the week before Christmas

The second half started in livelier fashion, with Gakpo powering a trademark strike from the left just 38 seconds after the break.

It was a superb, powerful hit from the Dutchman, arrowed into the far corner.

At the other end, Jaros made a superb stop to deny Adingra, as defensively Liverpool became sloppy and Brighton upped the tempo.

It should have been 2-0 around the hour when Liverpool broke three-vs-one, but Gakpo made it difficult for Szoboszlai and he couldn’t produce a finish. Poor from both the attackers.

A minute later, Gakpo took the decision into his own hands and rifled another, this time winning the ball himself and lashing the ball into the bottom corner at the near post.

Slot made a couple of changes in midfield, with 17-year-old Trey Nyoni making his debut as he and Mac Allister replaced Morton and Endo.

Salah and Nunez replaced Szoboszlai and Gakpo for the final 20 minutes as Slot sought to keep everyone fresh and somewhat rested.

The home side halved the deficit 10 minutes from the end when Quansah made a sloppy pass and Jaros’ save went straight into the danger zone for Adingra to prod home. Poor from both Liverpool players.

The Reds thought they’d avoided a nervy finish thanks to a lovely individual goal from Diaz, who jinxed, faked and then finished at the near post to secure the win and a place in the quarter finals.

But a relatively weak strike from Lamptey then ended up making it 3-2 in the final minute, deflecting in off Quansah to compound a nightmare end for the defender, who was then subbed off.

Liverpool end on and will find out their opponent in the quarter final shortly after the match, with the tie taking place on December 18 or 19.

TIA Man of the Match: Cody Gakpo

Referee: Darren Bond

Brighton: Steele; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Igor, Kadioglu; Wieffer, Moder, Enciso; Gruda, Adingra, Ferguson

Subs: Verbruggen, Welbeck, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Estupinan, Veltman, Hinshelwood, Turns

Liverpool: Jaros; Bradley, Quansah (Konate 90+2′), Gomez, Robertson; Endo (Mac Allister 64′), Morton (Nyoni 64′), Jones; Szoboszlai (Salah 70′), Diaz, Gakpo (Nunez 70′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Young

Next Match: Brighton (home, Saturday 2 November)