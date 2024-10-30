➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

WORLDWIDE DELIVERY
SHOP NOW
BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 30, 2024: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the AMEX Community Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Cody Gakpo impresses with “insane” brace as fans embrace another quarter-final

Cody Gakpo shone once against on the domestic cup scene to help lead Liverpool to the quarter-finals of the competition, though the 3-2 win at Brighton was a little nervier than we expected.

Liverpool’s busy schedule continued with a League Cup visit to Brighton, three days before the two teams meet again in the Premier League at Anfield.

Rotation was expected and Slot did not disappoint, retaining only three players from the weekend and handing Vitezslav Jaros his full debut in goal.

Gakpo was one of the inclusions, and his goals proved the difference before Luis Diaz killed the game late to seal another quarter-final appearance.

Playing on the left wing, the Dutchman thrived and, again, showcased his lethal striking ability that still leaves many questioning why Jurgen Klopp didn’t utilise him in his preferred position.

“All the hype about Gravenburch start to the season. Gakpo has been a beast.”

John Gardner on Facebook.

 

A bit nervy, but another win in the books…

“Good win Redmen through to quarter but need to improve on game management can’t be given those chances when leading sloppy play from the defender …. Rest and ready for the same team in the weekend.”

Indra Grg in TIA comments.

“I’m not the best watcher of a game when I aren’t there but that was a really enjoyable, relaxed watch where yet again you weren’t concerned at all that we wouldn’t come out on top. Arne’s Reds are getting stronger and stronger by the passing game as they seriously go all out for everything on offer.

“Roll on Sat’day to do it all over again.” – KloppiteE in TIA comments.

All in all, we cannot complain too much about that match. It was a little nervier than any of us would have liked in the end, but we’re in the hat for the next round.

We will see Brighton again on Saturday but with both teams making eight changes on Wednesday, it will be an entirely different prospect.

Twelve wins from the first 14 under Slot. Not bad, eh!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024