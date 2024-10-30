Cody Gakpo shone once against on the domestic cup scene to help lead Liverpool to the quarter-finals of the competition, though the 3-2 win at Brighton was a little nervier than we expected.

Liverpool’s busy schedule continued with a League Cup visit to Brighton, three days before the two teams meet again in the Premier League at Anfield.

Rotation was expected and Slot did not disappoint, retaining only three players from the weekend and handing Vitezslav Jaros his full debut in goal.

Gakpo was one of the inclusions, and his goals proved the difference before Luis Diaz killed the game late to seal another quarter-final appearance.

Playing on the left wing, the Dutchman thrived and, again, showcased his lethal striking ability that still leaves many questioning why Jurgen Klopp didn’t utilise him in his preferred position.

I was there when Cody Gakpo turned into Ronaldinho. pic.twitter.com/37OfYOe40X — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) October 30, 2024

Klopp needs to be investigated for match fixing for not playing Gakpo on the wing — Dan (@HUGE_HOG) October 30, 2024

Gakpo’s directness & willingness to beat his man means his two goals are thoroughly deserved tonight. Quite the contrast to where he found himself at the back end of last season as he was criticised for slowing down play in the final third. What a start he’s made under Arne Slot. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) October 30, 2024

I’m sorry give me Gakpo’s ball striking over whatever Diaz’s best attribute is any day man — Callum (@cxllumlfc100) October 30, 2024

Gakpo's ball striking tech is insane — cincau ? (@cincaulfc) October 30, 2024

“All the hype about Gravenburch start to the season. Gakpo has been a beast.” – John Gardner on Facebook.

Nice applause from a fair number of Brighton fans for Gakpo as he's subbed there. Shouldn't be an exception when an individual has been a class apart, but it definitely is. — Carl (@Carl_M79) October 30, 2024

A bit nervy, but another win in the books…

Wasn’t expecting five second half goals, at all. A win, some minutes for those that need them, all good. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) October 30, 2024

Not a night that will live long in the memory but Arne Slot will be delighted that Liverpool got the job done with a much-changed team up against dangerous opposition. 12 wins, one draw and one defeat is some record, by the way. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) October 30, 2024

That'll do Reds. Three great strikes and we're in the Qtr Finals again. Tough test for Quansah this season. Hope his head doesn't go down, he's a quality centre-back in my view. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) October 30, 2024

The start as a whole has obviously been immense but the away form is particularly impressive. 7W 1D so far including trips a number of stadiums we have struggled at in recent times, and some tough European aways. Now just fix Forest at home and we'll be sound. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) October 30, 2024

“Good win Redmen through to quarter but need to improve on game management can’t be given those chances when leading sloppy play from the defender …. Rest and ready for the same team in the weekend.” – Indra Grg in TIA comments.

“I’m not the best watcher of a game when I aren’t there but that was a really enjoyable, relaxed watch where yet again you weren’t concerned at all that we wouldn’t come out on top. Arne’s Reds are getting stronger and stronger by the passing game as they seriously go all out for everything on offer. “Roll on Sat’day to do it all over again.” – KloppiteE in TIA comments.

Good win that. Chelsea was the start of our hard fixtures, we beat them. Beat Leipzig in Leipzig, drew with the snow flakes at the Emirates & a decent victory away to Brighton. I'd have taken that before the Chelsea game if you offered me it, who wouldn't. — Eathen.. (@Eathen_1892) October 30, 2024

Only Liverpool can be cruising twice and make it nervy. Into the hat though. Joey G man of the match for me. Experienced defending from the England man. — Peter Simpson (@PeterSimmoYNWA) October 30, 2024

All in all, we cannot complain too much about that match. It was a little nervier than any of us would have liked in the end, but we’re in the hat for the next round.

We will see Brighton again on Saturday but with both teams making eight changes on Wednesday, it will be an entirely different prospect.

Twelve wins from the first 14 under Slot. Not bad, eh!