Brighton 2-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings

A much-changed Liverpool continued their Carabao Cup defence at Brighton on Wednesday – and the Reds are in the last eight following a Cody Gakpo-inspired 3-2 victory.

Brighton 2-3 Liverpool

Carabao Cup Fourth Round | Amex Stadium

October 30, 2024

Goals: Adingra 81′, Lamptey 90′; Gakpo 46′ 62′, Diaz 84′

Viteszlav Jaros – 8 (out of 10)

A full senior debut for our No. 3 keeper, who made a massive one-on-one block 15 minutes in, spreading himself well to save. That came after some good footwork to evade presses and challenges on him in a frantic opening spell.

But forget all that – Jaros has himself a photo for the ages after making a superb fingertip save onto the post right after half time, having been moving the opposite direction one pace earlier.

Further good handiwork on high balls in the second half and another decent block late on, but couldn’t prevent the rebound going in, nor a late deflected one.

Conor Bradley – 7

A welcome return to availability for our Northern Irish full-back and straight into the lineup, where he showed plenty of thrust and adventure down the flank, often making runs infield which weren’t spotted from deep.

Did struggle a bit defensively against Adingra, but Brighton have some of the best and fastest wide attackers going so no massive harm done and he kept going throughout.

Jarell Quansah – 6

Gametime has been infrequent for the young defender this term and that might have been reflected in a few early touches, but he was generally positive, on the front foot and quick to make a few challenges when the Reds were pushed so high upfield that he was deepest, but still a good 15 metres inside Brighton‘s box.

Second half won a few headers at important moments and made a very good (and agile) near-post block to clear a Mitoma cross behind late on.

However, he also overran the ball with ten minutes to go to gift a chance to Brighton – which they eventually scored from.

Recovered well from the setback to chase back Mitoma and make a fine late tackle… and then deflected the ball into his own net for 3-2 – and was immediately subbed. Harsh.

Joe Gomez – 8

Strong first half as he made a few important cut-outs against Brighton‘s counter, then another normal-but-important toe-poke back to his keeper at the start of the second half as Brighton looked to run through on goal.

Efficient and tidy, a really good performance where and when Liverpool needed a senior head.

Andrew Robertson – 6

Time will tell whether this match was the beginning of a changing of the guard, as some have hinted should be the case with Robbo’s declining form, but he was captain on the night and offered some stability amid so many changes elsewhere.

Kept everyone onside for Brighton‘s big chance through the middle early on, while Tariq Lamptey had him on toast too many times for comfort. Had one big chance to score but a low near-post effort was saved after a fine run.

Also made a vital and excellent clearance at the far post late in the game. Defensively got better but you wonder whether the pace he struggled with was an indication of him being about to come out of the side.

Wataru Endo – 6

A fairly fiery showing in terms of trying to win the ball back in the centre, but his passing was – unsurprisingly given lack of rhythm – often safe or backwards, irking Slot more than once on the touchline. Overhit a routine pass into the box which would have freed Cody Gakpo one-on-one.

Did a Gravenberch turn just before the hour mark but then sent his pass straight to Van Hecke with nobody in red nearby.

Tyler Morton – 6

Central along with Endo, and certainly got himself involved plenty, but often just a yard off the pace be it in deciding the pass or making his run in the first half.

Started the second in great fashion though – he lobbed the pass over the defence which ended up as an assist.

Luis Diaz – 7

Right-wing Diaz isn’t as unpredictable and relentless as the left-wing version, and he had a tough start with a few errant touches and Kadioglu proving a tough player to bypass on the dribble.

But in the second half we saw the value of Diaz off the ball: Liverpool under pressure, but doubling up back with Bradley to halt the constant runs from Adingra and co. Also sparked a three-on-one counter after winning the ball that the Reds somehow wasted, before wrapping up the scoring with a low shot in off the post.

Cody Gakpo – 9 – Man of the Match

Not centre-forward as was perhaps expected, but back in his now-usual-again left wing role, and put in a strong enough showing to suggest he might now be the starting option on that flank, even not considering his goals.

Hard-working tracking back, some good hold-up play and always a willing runner as an out-ball. An absolutely belting rocket of a goal for the first, not so much bent as walloped into the top corner with a classic cutting-in, then notched the second with a blistering low finish on the angle.

Could have had an assist too but Szoboszlai wasted the chance – although it also wasn’t the cleanest pass.

Subbed on 70, whereas Diaz stayed on, hints that he’ll be starting on Saturday too.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6

The starting XIs gave rise to a suggestion Szoboszlai might be on the wing in a front three; instead he and Curtis Jones were a two-pronged falsest of false nines, dropping in and pressing ahead without a recognised striker on the pitch.

Maybe Dominik was, nominally, the chosen “forward” as such, but he certainly didn’t hold fort there or play any kind of target man.

Can you scuff a header? If so, that’s what he did to send one just wide on an awkward rebound, but beyond that didn’t really trouble enough in the final third. Missed an absolute sitter one on one, not a tidy enough first touch even if the aforementioned pass wasn’t totally kind.

Curtis Jones – 7

Another new role for Curtis, one which was far closer to his Academy days starting positions than life at senior level, but he dovetailed in diligent fashion with Szoboszlai, pressed high, won the ball back as early as he could and still dropped back into midfield when needed.

Later after the subs he was back in deeper midfield and immediately looked impossible to get the ball off again.

Substitutes

Alexis Mac Allister (on for Endo, 63′) – 7 – Neat touches, deep role. Couldn’t chase back quickly enough for the goal.

Trey Nyoni (on for Morton, 63′) – 7 – Aside from one overly adventurous flick on the turn in midfield which gave away possession he was a good addition to the pitch, moving the ball well and firing one effort wide.

Darwin Nunez (on for Szoboszlai, 70′) – 6 – Not too much went his way but the usual endeavour.

Mohamed Salah (on for Gakpo, 70′) – 6 – Barely got a kick down the wing.

Ibrahima Konate (on for Quansah, 90′) – N/A – Just to tidy up in stoppage time. Immediately got booked (wrongly).

Subs not used: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Young

Arne Slot – 8

Well, we won.

Eight changes to the team made it clear where Slot’s priorities (rightly) lie, and it isn’t to give Brighton an easy run of things at the weekend against a tired side.

Lining up the XI to the extent that at least one player was always going to be in an unusual spot, so it was obvious that this was a match he wanted to manage minutes in first and foremost.

The false nine (or just Szoboszlai up top, however you see it) didn’t really work but there were still definite patterns, endeavour and chances being created to make it clear this was a Liverpool and Slot team.

We need other squad members fit and to rely on during the year so we cannot complain at team alterations, and his subs strengthen the level on the pitch as the game wore on.

Questions may be raised over his treatment of Quansah, but minutes were managed well to ensure few ‘first XI’ players played 90.

It was closer than it needed to be in the end, but the Reds remain in the competition… and we face the same opponent again in a few days. Lessons learned?