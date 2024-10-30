Liverpool to play Southampton in League Cup quarter-finals

Liverpool will face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in mid-December, after progressing to the next round with a win over Brighton.

The draw for the last eight of the competition took place after the conclusion of Wednesday’s ties, with Arne Slot‘s side progressing thanks to a 3-2 win at Brighton.

Liverpool were drawn against Southampton and will play the tie away from home.

This is the fourth time since 2019/20 that the Reds have reached the quarter-finals of this competition – the last two occasions ended with the club lifting the trophy.

When is the match?

The fixtures for the last eight of the Carabao Cup will take place on either December 18 or 19.

That will land either side of hosting Fulham (Dec 14) and a trip to Tottenham (Dec 22) in the Premier League – adding to the hectic festive schedule, with the long away journey unlikely to impress Slot!

It will be another test of Slot’s squad management, and the hope is that the injury situation will ease to assist him as he continues to juggle three competitions.

This fixture will be the second time the Reds travel to St Mary’s before the end of the year, with a league trip immediately awaiting Liverpool on return from the November international break.

This is the 26th time the Reds have made it to this stage of the competition, and they remain in the hunt to extend their record trophy haul, which stands at 10 after their success last season.

Full quarter-final draw

Southampton vs. LIVERPOOL

Newcastle vs. Brentford

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Tottenham vs. Man United

2024/25 Carabao Cup schedule

Quarter-finals: December 17/18

Semi-finals first leg: January 7/8

Semi-finals second leg: February 4/5

Final: Sunday, March 16