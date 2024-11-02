There have been key updates on Liverpool’s pursuit of Omar Marmoush and Martin Zubimendi, while Liverpool are also targeting Man City compensation.

Marmoush is one of Europe’s most in-form players this season, bagging 11 goals and seven assists in just 10 Bundesliga appearances.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool and it looks like they are still pushing hard to sign him.

According to BILD, the Reds have begun talks with Marmoush and are leading the race to snap him up.

Eintracht Frankfurt could demand as much as €60 million (£50m) for the Egyptian’s services but they know that Champions League qualification is essential to have any chance of keeping hold of him.

At this point, it is starting to look like Marmoush is a genuine Liverpool target, which given his relentless numbers this season, is hugely exciting.

Liverpool have taken big steps towards registering compensation claims if Man City are found guilty of their 115 charges. THREE other clubs are in the same boat!

Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi is still admired by Liverpool despite his transfer U-turn in the summer, according to David Ornstein. Go and get him!

Salah has displayed his elite mindset in a must-watch video with Liverpool teammates Alisson and Andy Robertson. This is so good!

Liverpool have appointed a new physio, with ex-Limerick hurler David Breen being added to Slot’s backroom team

Curtis Jones has explained how the “love” he is receiving from Arne Slot and his coaching staff has been key to his good form. He’s been superb of late!

Gary Neville has given a predictably unsurprising take on the David Coote situation. He was always going to go easy on him!

A Spanish report claims Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti fears ‘Liverpool will sweep away his side’ when they head to Anfield on November 27. It’s great to see them squirming!

Liverpool midfielder James McConnell has made his long-awaited return to training alongside Harvey Elliott, it’s a big boost for the youngster

Liverpool aren’t the only team still keen on signing Zubimendi, with Arsenal also believed to be eyeing a move for him next summer (Independent)

PGMOL boss Howard Webb says West Ham should not have been awarded a penalty against Man United last month, in Erik ten Hag’s final game. It’s funny, but they’re so incompetent! (BBC Sport)

Arsenal right-back Ben White has undergone a minor surgical procedure to help sort a knee issue. Mikel Arteta is going to act even more hard done by now! (Sky Sports)

On this day in 1974, Liverpool completed the signing of Terry McDermott, snapping him up for £175,000 from Newcastle.

The midfielder would go on to become one of the Reds’ most influential players in a glorious period, providing box-to-box quality.

McDermott ended up scoring 81 goals and registering 58 assists in 329 Liverpool appearances, as well as winning four league titles and three European Cups, among other trophies.

The likes of Sir Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness may have been the poster boys of that great 1970s era at Anfield, but McDermott was a legendary figure in his own right.