This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

2 transfer updates & Reds target Man City compensation – Latest Liverpool FC News

There have been key updates on Liverpool’s pursuit of Omar Marmoush and Martin Zubimendi, while Liverpool are also targeting Man City compensation.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

2Y8P91H 06 October 2024, Hesse, Frankfurt/M.: Soccer: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern Munich, Matchday 6, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush reacts. IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL German Football League and the DFB German Football Association, it is prohibited to utilize or have utilized photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequential images and/or video-like photo series. Photo: Uwe Anspach/dpa

Marmoush is one of Europe’s most in-form players this season, bagging 11 goals and seven assists in just 10 Bundesliga appearances.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool and it looks like they are still pushing hard to sign him.

According to BILD, the Reds have begun talks with Marmoush and are leading the race to snap him up.

Eintracht Frankfurt could demand as much as €60 million (£50m) for the Egyptian’s services but they know that Champions League qualification is essential to have any chance of keeping hold of him.

At this point, it is starting to look like Marmoush is a genuine Liverpool target, which given his relentless numbers this season, is hugely exciting.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Manchester City's manager Josep 'Pep' Guardiola reacts to Liverpool supporters during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi is still admired by Liverpool despite his transfer U-turn in the summer, according to David Ornstein. Go and get him!
  • Liverpool have appointed a new physio, with ex-Limerick hurler David Breen being added to Slot’s backroom team

  • Which Liverpool manager are you? – TAKE OUR QUIZ to find out!
  • WATCH: We had a chat with Liverpool journalist David Lynch, discussing everything from Coote to Marmoush, Zubimendi and the ongoing contract situation

Elsewhere in the football world today

BERLIN, GERMANY - Sunday, July 14, 2024: Spain's Spain's Martín Zubimendi celebrates by biting his winners' medal after the UEFA Euro 2024 Final match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion. Spain won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool aren’t the only team still keen on signing Zubimendi, with Arsenal also believed to be eyeing a move for him next summer (Independent)
  • PGMOL boss Howard Webb says West Ham should not have been awarded a penalty against Man United last month, in Erik ten Hag’s final game. It’s funny, but they’re so incompetent! (BBC Sport)
  • Arsenal right-back Ben White has undergone a minor surgical procedure to help sort a knee issue. Mikel Arteta is going to act even more hard done by now! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Terry McDermott, Liverpool (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport) 10-May-1978

On this day in 1974, Liverpool completed the signing of Terry McDermott, snapping him up for £175,000 from Newcastle.

The midfielder would go on to become one of the Reds’ most influential players in a glorious period, providing box-to-box quality.

McDermott ended up scoring 81 goals and registering 58 assists in 329 Liverpool appearances, as well as winning four league titles and three European Cups, among other trophies.

The likes of Sir Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness may have been the poster boys of that great 1970s era at Anfield, but McDermott was a legendary figure in his own right.

