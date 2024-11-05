With Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench for Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Arne Slot has hinted at who will start up front.

Nunez was one of two players rotated out of the side on Tuesday night, with Luis Diaz taking the Uruguayan’s place while Curtis Jones replaced Dominik Szoboszlai.

It comes with Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa still absent, with Slot’s selection process also hindered by injuries to Alisson and Harvey Elliott.

Three days after their comeback win over Brighton, the head coach will be hoping for more urgency from his side – and, hopefully, a fast start from his forwards.

During Amazon Prime Sport’s pre-match coverage, Slot explained his decision to bench Nunez, with the suggestion being that Diaz will instead start up front.

“I don’t think there was a ‘bit more intensity’, I think there was a lot, a lot, a lot more intensity in the second half than the first half!” he said when asked whether the improvement after half-time vs. Brighton informed his selection.

“I don’t think that the intensity has so much to do with the way we line up today.

“In general, we only have four attackers available at the moment with Darwin Nunez, Lucho Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah, and a lot of games to be played.

“Last week we played with two No. 10s and now I chose not to play Darwin because he has played quite a lot recently and before he didn’t. Normally he would come on.

“We have to rotate also in our front three and I think today was a good day to play Lucho.”

Diaz came off the bench to play a central role in the 2-1 win over Brighton on Saturday, and if he is used as a No. 9 against Leverkusen it would allow Gakpo and Salah to stay in their natural roles.

Only time will tell, with Slot’s comments coming less than an hour before kickoff at Anfield.