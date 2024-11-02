Liverpool are back to a more familiar lineup as they host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, with Arne Slot making nine changes from midweek.

Slot employed rotation for the Carabao Cup as eight players came in, including the likes of Vitezslav Jaros, Tyler Morton, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley.

After securing a 3-2 victory at the Amex, that mix of youth and fringe players has been withdrawn as Slot fields his senior starters in the league.

Caoimhin Kelleher takes over from Jaros in goal, with the Irishman continuing his run in the side following injury to Alisson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk all come into the defence, while Kostas Tsimikas is preferred to Andy Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – back in a more orthodox role – make up the midfield.

And Slot has restored Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez to his attack alongside Cody Gakpo.

Brighton, meanwhile, have made eight changes with only winger Ferdi Kadioglu and centre-backs Jan Paul van Hecke and Igor Julio retained.

There is no place in the squad for Joao Pedro or Matt O’Riley despite returning to training in the week, while Lewis Dunk has not recover from a calf injury.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Jones, Robertson, Quansah, Morton, Bradley

Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck

Substitutes: Steele, Lamptey, Adingra, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Gruda, Enciso, Ferguson