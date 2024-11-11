With referee David Coote suspended following a video allegedly making expletive-laden comments about Liverpool, his first controversy has come to the fore.

Coote has been suspended pending investigation from the PGMOL after a video resurfaced allegedly showing the 42-year-old labelling Jurgen Klopp a “German c***.”

“Aside from having a right pop at me when I reffed them against Burnley in lockdown, then he accused me of lying then just had a right f***ing pop at me, I’ve got no interest in speaking to someone who’s f***ing arrogant,” Coote is seen explaining.

“I do my best not to speak to him.”

The official has since denied involvement, insisting the video is not genuine, but any verdict will await the results of the PGMOL’s investigation.

Seemingly filmed in October 2020, following Liverpool’s 7-2 loss at Aston Villa, his alleged comments reference a 1-1 draw between the Reds and Burnley played behind closed doors in July 2020.

Liverpool had already been confirmed as Premier League champions, but a series of questionable decisions from Coote – referee that day – sparked the fury of Klopp and his players.

Andy Robertson was brought down in the box in a clear foul from Johan Berg Gudmundsson and the failure to award a penalty led to a confrontation after the match.

“How that’s not a penalty on me…what’s the point in having [VAR]? What is the point in having you?” Robertson asked.

“Wait until you see it. Wait until you go in and see that and you’ll go, ‘how the f*** is that not a penalty?’.

“Yous didn’t see f***ing anything. Yous didn’t see anything the whole game apart from f***ing booking him in the last minute.

“F*** me. What’s the point of having yous in the middle? What’s the point of having you? Eh? F*** me, honestly.”

Klopp joined Robertson in his criticism of Coote and his officials, telling the referee: “Really bad, I have to say. We have to be honest.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold was another to confront Coote, asking: “How the f*** was that not a foul on [Robertson] by the way? F*** me.

“If it’s not a penalty it’s a f***ing foul then. The contact echoed around the f***ing stadium!”

Coote has been involved in a series of controversial decisions against Liverpool since, including failing to recommend a red card for Jordan Pickford after he inflicted an ACL injury on Virgil van Dijk in October 2020.

He was also VAR for the Martin Odegaard handball in last season’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal – with PGMOL chief Howard Webb later admitting the officials “did not reach the right outcome.”