➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

BLACK FRIDAY SALE
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley out for a month? – Latest Liverpool FC News

Ibrahima Konate has confirmed that he will miss Liverpool’s clash with Man City on Sunday, with both he and Conor Bradley potentially injured for a month.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Reds have been so ‘lucky’ with injuries this season!

Three key starters in Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota have been absent of late, among others, and now Konate is also sidelined.

On Friday, the Frenchman took to Instagram to confirm that he is out of Sunday’s enormous visit of City and beyond after picking up a late knee issue against Real Madrid.

“So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” Konate wrote.

“Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.

“Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, DaveOKCOP has even claimed that Konate could be out for five to six weeks, but it’s worth stressing that no mainstream journalists have reported it.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 24, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley before the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bradley is expected to be out for roughly a month after straining his hamstring in the 2-0 win over Madrid. The injuries never stop for Liverpool!
  • Liverpool’s negotiations with Luis Diaz over a new deal reportedly haven’t “progressed as expected,” with certain “disagreements” putting his future in doubt (Antena 2)
  • Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Arne Slot ahead of a big test for his struggling City side, lauding the “incredible job” he is doing

More from This Is Anfield

2YP03W0 Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK. 27th Nov, 2024. Champions League Football, Liverpool versus Real Madrid; Conor Bradley of Liverpool wins the ball from Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid with a sliding tackle Credit: Action Plus Sports/Alamy Live News

  • OPINION: Bradley is now sidelined but Jack Lusby took a look at the power of his well-timed tackle and how it ignited Anfield

Elsewhere in the football world today

  • Guardiola has described the Reds as “one of the best” teams in the world currently. Come on, Pep, you know they’re the best!

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard prepares to take a throw during his debut - 29-Nov-1998 - (Picture by Mike Egerton EMPICS Sport)

On this day in 1998, Steven Gerrard made his Liverpool debut, coming on as a late substitute at home to Blackburn in the Premier League.

The Reds won that game 2-0, thanks to goals from Michael Owen and Paul Ince.

It was the first of 710 legendary appearances for Liverpool by Gerrard, who went on to cement himself as arguably the greatest player in the club’s history, captaining them for 12 years.

That elusive league title may have evaded him, but he inspired his side to 2005 Champions League glory and also won the UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024