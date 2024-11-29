Ibrahima Konate has confirmed that he will miss Liverpool’s clash with Man City on Sunday, with both he and Conor Bradley potentially injured for a month.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

The Reds have been so ‘lucky’ with injuries this season!

Three key starters in Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota have been absent of late, among others, and now Konate is also sidelined.

On Friday, the Frenchman took to Instagram to confirm that he is out of Sunday’s enormous visit of City and beyond after picking up a late knee issue against Real Madrid.

“So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” Konate wrote.

“Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.

“Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”

Meanwhile, DaveOKCOP has even claimed that Konate could be out for five to six weeks, but it’s worth stressing that no mainstream journalists have reported it.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Bradley is expected to be out for roughly a month after straining his hamstring in the 2-0 win over Madrid. The injuries never stop for Liverpool!

Mo Salah hasn’t been nominated for several prizes at The Best FIFA Football Awards, in yet another show of disrespect towards him

Liverpool’s negotiations with Luis Diaz over a new deal reportedly haven’t “progressed as expected,” with certain “disagreements” putting his future in doubt (Antena 2)

Alisson has reaffirmed his desire to “fulfil” his Liverpool contract, but he is open to returning to Brazil one day. Hopefully, that’s not for many years!

Speaking of Ali, he has also explained why his latest injury has required a “longer recovery time,” with the tendon in his hamstring proving to be an issue

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Arne Slot ahead of a big test for his struggling City side, lauding the “incredible job” he is doing

More from This Is Anfield

OPINION: Bradley is now sidelined but Jack Lusby took a look at the power of his well-timed tackle and how it ignited Anfield

Liverpool lineup options vs. City, we predict Joe Gomez will be given his chance but that there is a key Darwin Nunez decision to make. Agree?

Bradley has a new song which you can listen to here! This is an absolute belter that needs to ring around Anfield this season!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that defeat at Liverpool will likely end City’s Premier League title hopes. Who else is getting nervous?

Guardiola has described the Reds as “one of the best” teams in the world currently. Come on, Pep, you know they’re the best!

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca doesn’t believe his side are in the title race. Do you see them as a threat this season?

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1998, Steven Gerrard made his Liverpool debut, coming on as a late substitute at home to Blackburn in the Premier League.

The Reds won that game 2-0, thanks to goals from Michael Owen and Paul Ince.

It was the first of 710 legendary appearances for Liverpool by Gerrard, who went on to cement himself as arguably the greatest player in the club’s history, captaining them for 12 years.

That elusive league title may have evaded him, but he inspired his side to 2005 Champions League glory and also won the UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups.